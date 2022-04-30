After weather delayed the start to their season, the Watertown-Mayer baseball team made the most of their first two opportunities to get on the field, scoring 10 runs in the opener before rallying from a 3-1 deficit to win with a walk-off in game two.
After exploding for 10 runs in their win over Rockford, the bats were a little slow-going in game two, as the Royals fell behind Dassel-Cokato 3-1 through four innings Thursday. But Watertown-Mayer started cutting into the lead when Ashton Hecksel stole a base, moved over on a single by Tyler Thurston and scored on a double steal attempts. Albert Rundell then rounded the bases in the next inning after a single put him aboard, Jaren Vogt and Michael Foley moved him to third and Rylan Maas hit an RBI single to knot the game at 3-3.
After the Chargers regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning, Connor Donovan singled in the lead-off spot, moved to second on a Logan Bullock single and raced to third on a Wyatt McCabe sacrifice that put Bullock, the winning run, on second. An intentional walk loaded the bases, a passed ball tied the game at 4-4 and Rundell put the ball in play, forcing an error that led to the winning run.
Donovan, Maas and Rundell each had two hits in the win, while Thurston and Bullock each had one. Rundell, Maas and Donovan each had an RBI, while Rundell, Foley, Donovan, Hecksel and Bullock each had a run. Ben Trucke drew three walks, while Rece Illies and Tyler Berscheit had one each.
Trucke earned the complete game win in seven innings on the mound, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with just one walk and six strikeouts.
Watertown-Mayer 10 Rockford 0
The Royals scored early and often in the April 19 opener, scoring six runs in the first two innings on the way to a 10-0 win.
Thurston had two hits, while Bullock, Rundell, Trucke and Vogt each had one. Trucke had two RBIs, drew three walks and scored three runs to lead the team in each category. Bullock also had two RBIs, while McCabe, Vogt and Rundell each had one. McCabe scored two runs, while Vogt, Donovan, Nick Anderstrom, Berscheit and Thurston each had one.
Bullock earned the win in six hitless innings, striking out six. Vogt pitched one hitless inning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.