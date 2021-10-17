The Watertown-Mayer football team got back in the win column with a 26-7 win over Litchfield Oct. 8, riding a balanced offensive attack to a win. The Royals tallied over 300 yards of offense, 100 through the air and 200 on the ground.
Albert Rundell completed 10 of 17 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Nathan Behrens completed his only attempt for 10 yards. Wyatt McCabe caught four passes for 26 yards, John Mueller had three for 24 and Gannon Lee caught one pass for 10 yards. Connor Donovan caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per catch.
McCabe had 78 yards rushing on 14 carries (5.6 yards per carry), Cole Lange ran 17 times for 59 yards (3.5), Rundell ran 10 times for 60 yards (6.0) and Steven Duske had two rushes for 2 yards.
The Royals got off to an explosive start to help end their brief losing streak, as Keagan Brassington took the opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown to put Watertown-Mayer up 7-0 right away.
Special teams continued to be a high point, as Ashton Hecksel made all four field goal attempts to give the Royals 12 points when their drives stalled in the endzone.
A late third quarter pass from Rundell to Donovan alo gave the Royals points on a 26 yard scoring play.
With the win, the Royals move to 4-2 on the year and host Holy Family Catholic Oct. 15 before heading to Glencoe-Silver Lake Oct. 20 for the season finale.
