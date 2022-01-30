The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team got off to a hot start Jan. 18 when taking on Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, scoring 40 points in the first half before limiting the Lakers to just three points in the second half. The Royals worked hard down low to earn 34 free throw attempts and 33 offensive rebounds in the win.
Chipping in on the offensive glass was Mallory Czinano (9), Eleanor Rundell (4), Amanda Derner (4), Lyndsey Penegor (3), Carly Killian (2), Bella Barden (2), Abby Otterness (2), Bryn Domjahn (1) and Kira Frisbie (1).
Czinano also worked hard to get 19 free throw attempts, knocking down 14 of them (74 percent), while Penegor was ¾ at the line (75 percent) and netted the team’s lone three-pointer.
Czinano led the team in scoring with 34 and Penegor tallied 14. Also scoring was Killian (6), Otterness (4), Rundell (3), Derner (3), Bella Barden (2) and Haley Baker (1).
Czinano had 12 rebounds for the double-double and was followed by Penegor (7), Rundell (6), Derner (5), Killian (3), Barden (3), Madelynn Onell (2), Otterness (2), Baker (1), Frisbie (1), Shelby Roerick (1) and Domjahn (1).
Killian and Penegor led the team in assists with five each and Penegor had three. Rundell, Domjahn and Czinano each had one.
Killian led the team in steals with four and was followed by Penegor (3), Czinano (3), Rundell (2), Onell (2), Barden (2), Otterness (2) and Baker (1). Killian and Barden each had one block in the win.
Watertown-Mayer 37 Litchfield 48
The Royals were tied with the Dragons at halftime Jan. 22, netted seven three-pointers and made one more field goal than their opponents, but a 22-6 edge for Litchfield in free throw attempts had the Royals on the wrong end of a 48-37 score.
Penegor netted four three pointers on the way to a team high 14 points, while Frisbie, Barden and Otterness each had one make from beyond the line. Scoring for the Royals was Otterness (7), Czinano (6), Killian (4), Frisbie (3) and Barden (3).
Penegor and Czinano lead the team in rebounding with eight each and were followed by Otterness (3), Killian (3), Onell (3) and Barden (1).
The Royals shared the ball well with 14 assists on 15 field goals – Rundell (3), Barden (3), Penegor (3), Killian (2), Frisbie (1), Baker (1), Czinano (1).
Penegor led the team in steals with three and was followed by Czinano (2), Otterness (2), Onell (2), Rundell (1), Killian (1) and Barden (1). Czinano had one block.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.