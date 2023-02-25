The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team won both contests last week, defeating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 59-46 and Litchfield 64-39 to remain at the top of the Wright County Conference West standings.
The Royals got off to a hot start when taking on the Lakers Feb. 14 before Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted fought back to make it a game. While the game remained close for the middle part of the contest, the Royals pulled away in the final third to outscore the Lakers 25-14 in the second half to earn the 13-point win.
The Royals shot 10 percent better from the field to offset eight made three pointers by the Lakers, earning a 44-18 edge in scoring in the paint. Watertown-Mayer also had a 14-4 advantage in transition points, with 15 points scored off of turnovers.
Justin Kind led the scoring with 18, while Albert Rundell had 15, John Mueller had 13 and Michael Foley had nine. Ben Ragner and Jacob Rowan each scored two points.
Kind earned a double-double with 12 rebounds, while Mueller was close with nine rebounds, as well as Rundell, who finished with eight boards.
Rowan led the team in steals with four, while Mueller and Kind each had one block.
Mueller, Rundell and Ragner each had three assists.
The Royals led from start to finish when taking on Litchfield, earning a 13-point halftime lead before outscoring the Dragons by 12 in the second half. Watertown-Mayer shot 56 percent from the field while holding Litchfield to 35 percent shooting. The Royals had a 15-2 edge in second chance points and tallied 18 assists in the win.
Mueller led the scoring with 15 points and tallied a double-double with 12 rebounds to go with four assists. Foley and Rundell were also in double figures with 10 points each, with Foley tallying five rebounds and four assists, while Rundell had four and three. Also scoring was Ragner (7), Tyler Sinsabaugh (6), Tucker Ritter (5), Kind (4), Rowan (3), Luke Maas (2) and Henry Janikula (2).
With the wins, the Royals move to 15-7 on the season and sit two games ahead of Annandale.
