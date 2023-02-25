The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team won both contests last week, defeating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 59-46 and Litchfield 64-39 to remain at the top of the Wright County Conference West standings.

The Royals got off to a hot start when taking on the Lakers Feb. 14 before Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted fought back to make it a game. While the game remained close for the middle part of the contest, the Royals pulled away in the final third to outscore the Lakers 25-14 in the second half to earn the 13-point win.

