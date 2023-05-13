The Watertown-Mayer track and field team traveled to St. John’s University May 4 for the St John’s Prep Co-Ed Invitational, a meet where they finished in first place for both the boys and girls competitions.

Maggie McCabe and Madelynn Onell led the Royals with a combined five first place finishes. McCabe won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles with times of 17.47 and 50.28 seconds, while also winning the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 5.50 inches. Onell won both throwing events with a throw of 30-7 in the shot put and a throw of 93-2 in the discus.

Load comments