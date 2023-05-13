The Watertown-Mayer track and field team traveled to St. John’s University May 4 for the St John’s Prep Co-Ed Invitational, a meet where they finished in first place for both the boys and girls competitions.
Maggie McCabe and Madelynn Onell led the Royals with a combined five first place finishes. McCabe won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles with times of 17.47 and 50.28 seconds, while also winning the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 5.50 inches. Onell won both throwing events with a throw of 30-7 in the shot put and a throw of 93-2 in the discus.
The Watertown-Mayer girls also had three second place finishes, as Ava Danielson took second in the long and triple jumps with distances of 14-10.75 and 31-5, while Sophia Oscarson cleared 4-10 in the high jump to finish second.
For the boys, Joey Meier took first in the shot put with a throw of 41-11 and Micah Schmidt won the high jump by clearing 5-8. Nathaniel Grimsley finished second in the 200 (25.59), Kyler Burmeister took second in the discus (101-04) and Wyatt Gabrelcik placed second in the high jump (5-2).
Mens Results
100 Meters
3 Jack Jewison 12.35a
10 Roland Platzer 12.64
14 Jacob Lemanski 13.34
19 Brayden Eggiman 14.24
24 Prescott Jones 15.12
200 Meters
2 Nathaniel Grimsley 25.59
3 Alex Rueckert 25.86
7 Brady Johnson 27.31
10 Lincoln Schinze 27.78
12 AJ Berscheid 29.05
400 Meters
3 Zach Hilgers 59.00
4 Roland Platzer 59.33
6 Alex Rueckert 1:00.90
9 Nathan Behrens 1:02.49
10 Ben Hartshorn 1:02.68
800 Meters
4 Micah Schmidt 2:13.15
7 Luke Jewison 2:20.27
8 Zach Hilgers 2:31.29
9 Parker Jackson 2:34.88
10 Griffin Guetzkow 2:35.67
1600 Meters
3 Caleb Barnhart 5:34.20
5 Parker Jackson 5:38.27
7 Grant Pogreba 5:49.36
110m Hurdles
4 Wyatt Gabrelcik 21.76
4x200 Relay
3 Lincoln Schinze, Brayden Eggiman, Ben Hartshorn, Brady Johnson 1:52.45
4x800 Relay
2 Caleb Barnhart, Jack Jewison, Luke Jewison, Griffin Guetzkow 10:13.60
Shot Put
1 Joey Meier 41-11.00
3 Kyler Burmeister 38-07.00
7 Brandon Kohls 34-10.00
11 Deacon O’Brien 31-01.00
14 Trevor Lange 30-06.00
Discus
2 Kyler Burmeister 101-04
3 Joey Meier 94-03
11 Brandon Kohls 88-02
15 Deacon O’Brien 80-08
21 Trevor Lange 64-02
High Jump
1 Micah Schmidt 5-08.00
2 Wyatt Gabrelcik 5-02.00
Long Jump
3 Jack Jewison 17-04.25
10 Luke Jewison 15-11.00
12 Nathan Behrens 15-05.25
16 Grant Pogreba 13-10.75
17 Jacob Lemanski 13-10.00
Triple Jump
3 Micah Schmidt 36-08.50
8 Grant Pogreba 34-00.00
13 Drew Isakson 26-03.00
14 Yoed Gonzalez 25-00.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
3 Ava Danielson 13.99
7 Ava Clark 14.34a
14 Kira Frisbie 15.71
18 Kaylee Eggiman 16.28
19 Annabelle Hubert 16.53
200 Meters
4 Ava Taylor 31.05
10 Sophia Oscarson 33.06
13 Amiah Watne 34.04
22 Hope Berscheit 38.29
400 Meters
4 Kira Frisbie 1:09.60
6 Zoe Nothdurft 1:13.12
14 Annabelle Hubert 1:20.41
17 Hope Berscheit 1:23.85
18 Julia Salzsiedler 1:24.18
800 Meters
4 Ellie Lommel 2:53.22
5 Kendyl Olson 2:53.36
7 Bryn Domjahn 2:54.75
11 Zoe Nothdurft 3:04.10
1600 Meters
6 Ella Holmstrom 7:01.41
8 Maddie Bean 7:05.35
9 Addie Leuthner 7:09.78
12 Ava Rousseau 7:45.95
100m Hurdles
1 Maggie McCabe 17.47
300m Hurdles
1 Maggie McCabe 50.28
4x100 Relay
2 Hailey Rasmussen, Alice Gersema, Kaylee Eggiman, Emily Hecksel 54.77
4x200 Relay
5 Kira Frisbie, Ava Clark, Kendyl Olson, 11 Ava Taylor 2:04.08
4x800 Relay
4 Bryn Domjahn, Ella Holmstrom, Addie Leuthner, Ava Rousseau 12:30.58
