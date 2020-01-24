The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team dominated the play at the rim last week, running away with a pair of conference wins over Glencoe-Silver Lake and New London-Spicer with big advantages inside. The Royals outscored the Panthers of G-SL 46-30 in the paint with a 42-18 edge on the boards, then outscored the Wildcats of NL-S 42-16 inside while grabbing 39 rebounds compared to 32.
“Obviously, it was a great week for our play in the post,” coach Kent Janikula said. “The closer you are to the rim the higher the percentage the shot has of going in. We’ve emphasized playing inside out all season. Will [McBee’s] play has been a big reason for our success. It also opens up play on the perimeter since he will be demanding more attention in the post.
McBee owned the inside in both the 72-58 win over G-SL and the 68-42 victory against New London-Spicer. The senior forward tallied double-doubles in both games, scoring 32 points while hauling in a whopping 23 boards against the Panthers, then putting up 26 points while coming down with 10 rebounds against the ‘Cats.
“Will played with a lot of energy and tenacity this week,” Kent Janikula said. “Against G-SL he seemed to get his hands on every rebound. We knew we had a size advantage and our goal was to get Will touches. He delivered in a big way.”
While both games were won by double digits, the Jan. 14 matchup at Glencoe-Silver Lake was close for the majority of the game. The two sides exchanged the lead more than 10 times and the Royals held only a one-point lead at the break, before Watertown-Mayer took control of the game in the final minutes with an 11-0 run.
“It was a matter of competing for a full 36 minutes and eventually wearing down our opponent,” Janikula said. “When you are scoring points in the paint at a consistent rate, you usually are the team that wins.”
Out of Watertown-Mayer’s 28 made field goals, 23 came from inside the paint. With McBee taking all the attention inside, Cale Wabbe and Sam Ragner got their chances outside, going a combined 5/8 from beyond the arc. Wabbe finished with 13 points and Ragner had six to go with a team-high six assists. Ethan Tang netted 10 points and Patrick Anderson added nine in the win.
The Jan. 17 meeting with the Wildcats turned into a more comfortable win, as the Royals outscored NL-S by 13 each half to run away with the 68-42 victory.
The Royals shot 60 percent from inside the arc and netted 21 baskets in the paint compared to just six makes inside for the ‘Cats. A 51.7 percent night from the field boosted the Royals offense, while their defense limited the Wildcatst to just 29.1 percent.
Behind McBee’s 26 points, Anderson scored 10, John Mueller had eight, Ragner tallied six and Wabbe added five. Ragner had team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (4).
With the wins, the Royals move to 9-4 on the season. Watertown-Mayer hosts Annandale Jan. 24 and Mound Westonka Jan. 28 before a four-game road stretch has them away from home until a Feb. 11 meeting with G-SL.
