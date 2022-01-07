With a pair of wins over the holiday break, the Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team pushed their win streak to five, defeating Lakes International Language 82-22 and Norwood Young America 58-52. In their six wins this season, including the five game streak, the Royals have not allowed more than 53 points.
“It all starts with our defense,” said John Mueller. “We're plahying a lot better defense than last season and that really transfers over to our offense. We get going and we're just better that way.”
While the first four games of their win streak were lopsided, with the closest game being decided by 16 points, the Raiders were able to give the Royals a challenge Thursday night, as the game went down to the wire.
“It's a lot of fun being able to play the whole game and have a good atmosphere,” Wyatt McCabe said. “The crowd was getting going there at the end. It was a lot of fun when both sides are involved.”
Watertown-Mayer led for much of the game, but the Raiders made them work for it, switching up their defensive looks to keep the Royals shooting under 40 percent in their lowest scoring win of the year.
“Going back and forth from their zone to man made it a sloppy game,” said Mueller. “They were physical too.”
The Raiders battled down low for 17 offensive rebounds and 34 points in the paint, but the Royals held them to 36 percent shooting and converted in the few offensive openings they had- making six three pointers and six more free throws than NYA in a 58-52 win. The Royals also scored 10 points off of turnovers despite the Raiders only turning the ball over nine times.
“We play good defense, we transition up the court really fast and we're a really unselfish team,” said McCabe. “We're willing to pass up an open shot to get a great shot and that helps us in these close games.”
Mueller led all scorers with 24 points, netting 4/5 three point attempts. Albert Rundell had 12 points and McCabe finished with 11, while Jacob Rowan scored five, Justin Kind had four and Tyler Sinsabaugh tallied two. Mueller also had 12 rebounds to earn a double-double, with Michael Foley grabbing six boards. McCabe and Rundell combined for six assists in the win.
It was not the best offensive game for the Royals, but they held on to win and keep their win streak alive.
“We grinded out a tough win,” said McCabe. “A lot of shots weren't falling, but we played good defense and stayed ahead.”
Watertown-Mayer 82 Lakes International Language 22
The Royals put up 58 points in the first half and had 12 different players score in a Wednesday night win over LIL – Mueller (17), McCabe (10), Foley (10), Sinsabaugh (9), Luke Maas (8), Ben Ragner (6), Rundell (6), Kind (5), Cayden Stucchi (4), Ethan Domjahn (4), Dylan Smith (2), Andrew Seefeldt (1).
“Offensively we definitely have a lot of scorers on the team and we know people's scoring roles so we can exploit that,” Mueller said.
The Royals also had 24 assists – Maas (5), Kind (5), Rowan (3), Foley (3), McCabe (2), Ragner (2), Stucchi (1), Tucker Ritter (1), Rundell (1), Mueller (1).
