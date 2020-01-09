The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team had their win streak move to five with their only game last week, downing Mound Westonka 71-42. During the win streak, the Royals have won each game by atleast 10 points. Watertown-Mayer has also moved the ball around during the streak, with three players scoring in double figures in every game except for the lopsided 70-17 win over Minneapolis Henry.
In the Jan. 3 win over the Whitehawks, Maggie Czinano, Mercedes Burmeister and Libby Heilman surpassed 10 points. Czinano scored 24, Burmeister netted 16 and Heilman tallied 11. Shelby Mueller, Carly Killian and Lyndsey Penegor each scored six, while Ella Foley added two.
The Royals pulled away early, leading by 14 at the break (39-25). Watertown-Mayer also outscored the Whitehawks in the second half by a margin of 32-17.
With the win, the Royals move to 7-4 on the season.
During the five game streak, the Royals defeated Maranatha Christian Academy 64-52, Minneapolis Henry 70-17, BOLD 68-53, NYA 50-40 and Mound Westonka 71-42.
The Royals now head into conference play, traveling to Dassel-Cokato Jan. 7 and Rockford Jan. 9. Watertown-Mayer then hosts Glencoe-Silver Lake Jan. 14 and plays at New London-Spicer Jan. 16.
