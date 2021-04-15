After missing out on the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Watertown-Mayer softball team took to the field for competition for the first time in nearly 2 years. The anticipation hanging over the game was slightly intensified by the fact that the first two games were postponed due to the weather, making the players’ wait that much longer.
“I’ve been so excited,” said Abby Otterness. “I was so happy that this game finally happened.”
The long wait did little to slow down the Royals, as they started off hot with eight runs in the first two innings on the way to a 13-5 win over Norwood Young America April 12.
“We played really well as a team,” said Otterness. “We all communicated well. It was a good game.”
In Watertown-Mayer’s first at-bat, Rosie Unglaub singled on a bunt to get the four-run rally going. Unglaub moved over to third before Jada Kosmatka plated her on a single. Alia Leuthner then hit an RBI single before scoring on a triple from Otterness. A single from Otterness then gave the Royals a 4-0 lead.
After scoring four runs in the first with no outs, the Royals then showed they could score with the pressure on, scoring all four runs in the second with two outs. Leuthner and Otterness both singled before Gabby Dulas walked to load the bases. Motzko put the ball in play to score two runners and Isabelle Neaton walked to reload the bases, setting up a pair of runs scored on passed balls to put the Royals up 8-1 through two innings.
While the Raiders tightened up and played the Royals pretty even through the final five innings (Watertown-Mayer scored five and NYA scored four after the first two innings), the big start was too much to overcome as Otterness was dealing strikeouts left and right. The sophomore pitcher fanned 16 batters while allowing only one hit.
Monday’s matchup was a long time coming for the two sides who had not played last season, but was especially long for some.
“It’s definitely been hard,” said Gabby Dulas. “I tore my ACL a couple years ago, so that was difficult.”
The in game wait was also a bit longer for Dulas, as she walked in her first two at-bats, but the payoff was big. The junior catcher stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning with two outs and the bases loaded. The Raiders had found their footing and cut into the lead to get within striking distance. But Dulas dashed their comeback hopes with a deep shot to centerfield, plating Otterness, Ungalub and Amanda Derner on a three-RBI double.
Then in the sixth inning, a single from Paige Winter gave the Royals six different batters with a hit in the win and set up a pair of runs as Winter and Derner both rounded the basepaths on smart baserunning to put the final score at 13-5.
“I think we’re doing a good job coming together as a team and being ready to play when we can,” said Dulas. “We’re really close on and off the field, so that helps us in our games.”
Dulas led the team with three RBIs, while Komatka, Leuthner, Otterness and Motzko each had one. Leuthner and Otterness both had a pair of hits, with Unglaub, Kosmatka, Dulas and Motzko each earning one. Eight Royals scored runs in the win – Otterness (3), Unglaub (2), Leuthner (2), Derner (2), Kosmatka, Motzko, Winter and Haley Baker.
The win had the Royals in high spirits despite the cold weather and rain coming in late.
“It was definitely a little cold, I had to make sure I stayed warm, but luckily we got in before the bad rain,” said Otterness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.