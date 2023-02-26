With a pair of wins last week, the Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team’s win streak moved to six in a row, with the Royals having won 10 of their last 11 games. The Royals defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57-19 before winning 54-35 against Litchfield.

The Royals’ defense stifled the Lakers all night, tallying 38 deflections and 20 steals while holding Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted to nine points and 10 points in each half. Lyndsey Penegor, Maddy Onell and Mallory Czinano led the team in deflections with six each, while Penegor and Mercedes Burmeister had four steals each. Also recording steals were Kira Frisbie (3), Onell (2), Abby Otterness (2), Eleanor Rundell (2), Czinano (2) and Ellie Lommel (1).

