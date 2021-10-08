The Watertown-Mayer girls soccer team’s win streak moved to seven with three wins last week, as the Royals defeated Tri-City United 13-0, Hutchinson 6-0 and Willmar 2-1.
Maris Heun and Fiona Williams each had five points in the win over the Titans, with Heun scoring four goals to go with an assist and Williams tallying four assists to go with one goal. Kendall Prigge and Hailey Bogema both scored two goals, while Mercedes Burmeister, Julia Otto, Ava Danielson and Mackenzie Olson each had one goal. Ava Heun tallied two assists while Alice Gersma, Megan Barnhart and Sylvia Stoldt each had one.
Six different players scored in the win over the Tigers – Bogema, Otto, Williams, Barnhart, Heun and Bella Barden, while Barden, Barnhart, Carly Killian accounted for the three assists.
A flurry of late scores turned a scoreless game into a scoring frenzy, as Willmar and Watertown-Mayer exchanged goals with under 7 minutes remaining in Saturday’s game to send the game into overtime tied 1-1. Heun scored with under 2 minutes to go to knot the game, then found the game winner 2 minutes into overtime, assisted by Barnhart, to give the Royals the win. Hailey Volkart made three saves to aid the Royals’ winning effort.
