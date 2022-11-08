The Watertown-Mayer football team is heading to the Class AAA State Tournament after besting the defending state champs Friday night. In a game that saw seven lead changes, the Royals emerged victorious over the No. 1 seed Dassel-Cokato in a 47-36 game.

“It was exactly what you want in a section championship game,” said coach Andrew Phillips. “It was two teams battling, giving it their all.”

