The Watertown-Mayer football team is heading to the Class AAA State Tournament after besting the defending state champs Friday night. In a game that saw seven lead changes, the Royals emerged victorious over the No. 1 seed Dassel-Cokato in a 47-36 game.
“It was exactly what you want in a section championship game,” said coach Andrew Phillips. “It was two teams battling, giving it their all.”
The game was a roller coaster of a ride, with Watertown-Mayer going ahead first before the Chargers regained the lead moments later. That trend continued as the lead constantly changed hands.
While Wyatt McCabe and Albert Rundell accounted for three touchdowns each and the Royals put up 47 points, it was two three point plays that loomed large. Trailing 22-20 late in the first half, the Royals played for a field goal, taking the underneath throws the defense gave them to set up a 43 yard field goal. Ashton Hecksel nailed it to give the Royals a 23-22 lead at the break. While the Chargers would go on to regain the lead to start the second half, that field goal meant it was still a one score game, not two.
Then late in the fourth quarter, Hecksel booted a 36 yarder with 2 minutes left to put the Royals up two scores. One kick kept the Chargers from going up two scores, while another put the Royals up by two scores. They may have been two three-point plays in a game that saw 83 points, but their significance was monumental.
“He’s a great weapon,” Phillips said of kicker Ashton Hecksel. “He gives us a great opportunity to get on the scoreboard when we don’t get into the endzone.”
While Hecksel’s kicking ability has continued to give the Royals an edge, their backfield duo isn’t too shabby either. Wyatt McCabe and Albert Rundell accounted for three touchdowns each, as McCabe ran for two scores and caught a Rundell pass for a touchdown, while Rundell threw another TD to Gannon Lee and ran one in himself. You can try to stop the run or try to stop the pass, but it’s hard to do both. Not only are McCabe and Rundell athletically talented, Phillips credits their intelligence for their success as the team can add lots of wrinkles to the offense with no learning curve.
“The thing about those two kids is not only their athletic ability, but how smart they are,” Phillips said.
With the win, the Royals not only head to the state tournament, but avenge their only loss on the season, as they lost to D-C in the regular season. Phillips said that loss really fueled the Royals in their victory Friday night.
“Our kids had a little fire in their belly, the fact they had that one loss sparked them,” he said.
While this is the first state tournament for the football team in 20 years, it is hardly the first success these athletes have seen. Some players were on the wrestling team that went to state last year while others were on the baseball team that also earned a trip to state.
“They had a taste of the state tournament before - they went to state in wrestling, they went to state in baseball, why not football,” said Phillips. “The state football tournament is different, there is something different about the Friday night lights. They wanted a taste of the state football tournament.”
That success in other sports also adds an extra flavor to what this squad has accomplished. The senior class went 0-18 in their first two seasons as eighth graders and freshmen. The participation numbers were so low there were talks of a co-op with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. Yet this group stuck it out and have a great reward for their efforts. Not only have they gone from 2-24 over the first 3 years to 17-4 these last two seasons, the Royals are now heading to the Class AAA State Tournament.
“It would have been easy for these kids to focus on one of the other sports they excel in because our football team was not good,” Phillips said. “But they wanted to build this program.”
