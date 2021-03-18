The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team ended a six game skid with a 64-40 win over Dassel-Cokato in the March 12 season finale. After a 7-3 start to the season, the Royals had a tough time finding wins over the last few weeks, though they were competitive in each game.
“It was nice to get the win in our finale,” said coach Kent Janikula. “It was a tough stretch here over the last few weeks where we were competitive, but just couldn’t seal the deal in many close games.”
The Royals put up 40 points in the first half, which was enough to get them by the Chargers, who they limited to 14 points in the second half and 40 for the game.
“We took care of the ball and got quality looks,” said Janikula. “If you consistently do that you are going to eventually have good things happen. We shot the ball well and got some good looks against their pressure in transition.”
Four Royals reached double-digit scoring, as John Mueller lead the team with 16 points, while Will Hensel, Albert Rundell and Justin Kind each scored 10. Also scoring for Watertown-Mayer was Mitchell Burns (6), Wyatt McCabe (6), Elliott Maas (3), TayVaire Davis (2) and Jacob Rowan (1).
The win came at the right time for the Royals, as they head into postseason play this week.
“We had a difficult stretch here this past 2-3 weeks so I’m hoping that it helps our confidence,” said Janikula.
The Royals earned the No. 8 seed and a March 18 home game with No. 9 Southwest Christian. The winner moves on to battle No. 1 Minneapolis North March 20 for a chance to advance to the March 24 section semifinal. The Section 5AA Championship is scheduled for March 26.
The win in the final regular season game came during the Royals first three-game week of the 2020 season.
“It has been a weird season in general so you kind of come to expect the unexpected,” said Janikula. “It makes it easier to play three when we know we have several days again before we play again.”
The Royals kicked off the week with a March 8 meeting with Annandale. While Watertown-Mayer nearly doubled their offensive output in the second half (18 points in the first, 34 in the second), they were unable to pull off the comebacki in a 60-52 loss.
Rundell led the Royals with 16 points and was followed by McCabe (10), Burns (9), Hensel (8), Mueller (7) and Sawyer Ritter (2).
Then on Thursday, the Royals lost another close game, this time falling 62-57 to Lester Prairie March 11. Mueller led the team with 22 points and was followed by McCabe (9), Burns (9), Hensel (8), Rundell (7) and Kind (2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.