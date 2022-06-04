After a stellar season that saw the Watertown-Mayer baseball team rise to as high as No. 4 in the Class AA rankings, the Royals earned the No. 2 seed for the Section 5AA playoffs. The Royals won 16 of their 21 games and have won seven of their last eight after a brief midseason slump (four of their five losses came in the span of six days), including a victory over the No. 1 seed and a playoff win last week.
In the regular season finale, the No. 9 ranked Royals battled the No. 6 ranked Stars of Southwest Christian, and while both teams managed just four hits each, Watertown-Mayer was error free while the Stars tallied five mistakes in the field.
The Royals put the pressure on the Stars in the third with three walks loading the bases as Tyler Berscheit, Connor Donovan and Ben Trucke made their way aboard with no outs. Albert Rundell put the ball in play and forced an error for the first score, Nick Anderstrom plated two on a single to right field and Logan Bullock plated the fourth run of the inning to put the Royals up 4-0.
Watertown-Mayer padded the lead in the fourth with two more runs, as Tyler Thurston walked and Jaren Vogt reached base on an error. The duo pulled off a double steal to score a run, then Donovan hit an RBI single to put the score at 6-0.
Trucke would add another run in the sixth after a double and an error, with Rundell scoring on a passed later in the inning to put the score at 8-0. The Stars managed to get two runs back in the bottom half of the inning, but could not cut into the lead any further.
Donovan, Trucke, Anderstrom and Rylan Maas each had one hit in the win. The Royals drew seven walks in the win – Berscheit (2), Thurston, Anderstrom, Rundell, Trucke and Donovan. Rundell and Anderstrom both had two RBIs, while Donovan and Bullock each had one.
The Royals had a pair of pitchers combine for a shutout win over the No. 15 seed Maple Lake May 26, as Vogt earned the win in four hitless innings with eight strikeouts, while Trucke kept the scoreless streak going with three innings of relief pitching and five strikeouts.
Thurston led the offense with two hits, two RBIs and a double. Rundell and Michael Foley each had a hit and an RBI, while Donovan had two hits and a run scored.
