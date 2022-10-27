In what was again a display of a complete team effort, as there was little Holy Family could do to stop a Watertown-Mayer football team that excels in the pass game, the run game, defense and special teams. Quarterback Albert Rundell and running back Wyatt McCabe accounted for almost the same amount of yards and touchdowns as Rundell had 156 yards passing and four scores, while McCabe ran for 151 and three TDs; the defense held the Fire to 33 yards rushing while forcing three turnovers and Ashton Hecksel was 7/7 on PATs while tallying almost 400 yards on kickoff attempts.
Rundell's favorite target was Gannon Lee, who caught five passes for 130 and three scores with a long of 55 yards. Hecksel had two catches for 12 yards and a score, while Steven Duske had a 14 yard catch. Rundell also had 43 yards rushing on four carries.
McCabe ran 19 times for 151 yards and three scores, putting him well over 1,000 yards despite missing the first game with a torn labrum suffered in the Spring.
Rece Illies and Landon Meyer each had an interception, while Will Otto had a fumble recovery.
Keagan Brassington had four tackles, Illies had three and four assists, Deacon O'Brien had two and two, Otto had two and one, Steven Duske had one and two, Lee had one and three, Hecksel had one, Nick Anderstrom had one and four, Nathaniel Grimsley had one, Paige Kosmatka had one, Brett Lee had one, Meyer had one, Nathan Behrens had one assist, Michael Foley had four assists, Patrick Duske had two assists and Joseph Meier had one assist.
With the win, Watertown-Mayer moves on to the semifinal round where they face Providence Academy. The Royals host the Oct. 29 matchup with a 2 p.m. start.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.