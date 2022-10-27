In what was again a display of a complete team effort, as there was little Holy Family could do to stop a Watertown-Mayer football team that excels in the pass game, the run game, defense and special teams. Quarterback Albert Rundell and running back Wyatt McCabe accounted for almost the same amount of yards and touchdowns as Rundell had 156 yards passing and four scores, while McCabe ran for 151 and three TDs; the defense held the Fire to 33 yards rushing while forcing three turnovers and Ashton Hecksel was 7/7 on PATs while tallying almost 400 yards on kickoff attempts.

Rundell's favorite target was Gannon Lee, who caught five passes for 130 and three scores with a long of 55 yards. Hecksel had two catches for 12 yards and a score, while Steven Duske had a 14 yard catch. Rundell also had 43 yards rushing on four carries.

