The Watertown-Mayer football team continued their rise to relevance and prominence with a 21-0 win over the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers, earning a home playoff win.
“It’s a big confidence booster for our team and it’s even bigger for it to be a home playoff win,” said coach Andrew Phillips. “These guys really all season long and throughout their high school careers have been the underdog, and for them to finally have that sense of belonging is a huge step for them and our program.”
The win comes almost 1 year following their breakthrough victory that snapped a 29 game losing streak, when they defeated the Panthers 28-10 Oct. 30, 2020. In the span of 1 year, the Royals went from a team that loses every Friday night to a team that won seven of nine games and earned a home playoff game and playoff win.
“It’s a real credit to our senior group, theres 14 of them and 12 of them have played all 4 years of high school football for us,” said Phillips. “As freshmen they went 0-9, as sophomores they went 0-9, then to get two wins last year, then to have the year we had this year is really a credit to those guys to their grit and dealing with adversity and overcoming the hurdles. They could have easily said, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this, it’s too much.’ The benefit to me is that they stuck it out. Now they got to see those benefits this year. Going 6-2 in the regular season is huge. To get a home playoff game and win a playoff game is exciting for them and speaks volumes to the leadership of our seniors and ultimately all of our players.”
Not only have the Royals grown from past seasons, they have improved from game to game. A week prior to the Section 2AAA matchup between the No. 3 seeded Royals and the No. 6 seeded Panthers, the two sides met in a defensive battle that went down to the wire. Watertown-Mayer trailed for nearly the entire game, scoring their first and only touchdown with less than 5 minutes remaining to earn the 10-7 victory. After a close game to close out the regular season, the Royals took control early in the playoff rematch with a 34 yard touchdown pass from Albert Rundell to Connor Donovan. Wyatt McCabe punched in a 4 yard score minutes later to give the Royals a 14-0 halftime lead and Rundell connected with Donovan one more time for a 28 yard score that had Watertown-Mayer win the game 21-0. The defense also improved, holding the Panthers to 100 less rushing yards and just 18 total yards passing in the shutout win.
“Just looking from game to game, if we look back to week one, we grew so much from week one to week eight of the regular season,” said Phillips. “Even our two playoff games, we continued to improve as a team and even individuals improved. And we saw that improvement from guys that didn’t have significant roles this season. We saw it in practice and that’s where you really become a good team - you see guys who aren’t playing on Friday nights improving - that’s a huge step for your program.”
Also aiding the rise from 0-29 to 2-7 to 7-2 in such a short span was the success the Royals had in other sports.
“I can’t stress enough how the success of these players in other sports attributed to our success this year,” said Phillips. “We had a large group of wrestlers that play football for us and those guys are making big plays - it has to do with them learning body control and strength - which are both huge in wrestling and football. Our basketball players going up and getting rebounds and battling for position not only helps in their basketball play but helps in their football play. Then we have a huge group of baseball players and you see the athleticism and ability to react. When your playing defense in baseball and a guy hits it in the gap, you’ve got to read that ball off the bat. We talk about pursuit angles in football it’s the same thing in baseball - you’ve got to make that pursuit to get that play. Those are just things attributing to the success we had this year.”
And while the Royals’ season came to an end when facing the No. 1 ranked team in Class AAA Dassel-Cokato, Watertown-Mayer was in the game for much of the contest, nearly going into the break within one score. The Chargers ultimately won 39-14, but the win last year against the Panthers started something that paid off with a playoff victory over G-SL Tuesday night, which will hopefully continue to have a ripple effect as this program moves forward.
“We had a fantastic year and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys going through what the last year and a half has been for all of us,” Phillips said. “A lot of these guys didn’t know we were going to have a football season. Then we have a football season and see a little success, and I think we saw that little bit of success last year and that instilled a drive in these guys who said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.’ They did all the things we asked, did all the things we needed to drive us into the position where we were at this year. I think it started when we got that first win last year, it started a sense of belief. They believed in each other and I think the belief will continue for a long time.”
