The young Watertown-Mayer softball team showed they compete with other good teams, winning a pair of playoff games to start the Section 5AA Tournament.
“They’re coming to the end of the season and putting together everything we’ve been working on,” said coach Bethany Loether. “We’ve been focusing on growth - every single day getting better than we were yesterday. So this is just an example of what kind of team we are, we are a team that can compete with everybody.”
The Royals entered the postseason with confidence and it showed during their come from behind victory over Holy Family Friday. The Royals overcame a 4-1 deficit to knot the game going into the seventh before earning a walk-off win.
“I think today we really came in being very gritty, ready to play knowing that we will play to the very last at-bat,” said Loether. “I feel like they were focused at the plate, so yeah I felt like they were absolutely ready to come in and win the game [in the seventh].”
Down 4-1, Rosie Unglaub got on base in the lead-off spot in the third inning, then Abby Otterness doubled and Gabby Dulas batted in the first run of the inning. Amanda Derner then earned her second RBI of the game to draw the Royals within one.
In the sixth, Damie Motzko singled and Payton Hecksel joined her on base, with the two runners moving into scoring position on a passed ball. Macey Hess then tied the game at 4-4 with a sacrifice fly. With the hits coming late in the game, the Royals were confident they would get the win.
“We knew we could win,” said Dulas. “We adjusted really well to [their pitcher].”
In the seventh, it felt inevitable that Watertown-Mayer would find the winner, as the top of the lineup came around.
“We were hitting off [their pitcher], we were getting used to her speed and what she did, and it just helped us in the last inning to get hits,” said Otterness.
Unglaub successfully bunted to get on board, then moved to third on a single from Otterness. Dulas then hit the walk-off sacrifice fly with the ball sent deep to the outfield. The 5-4 win gave Watertown-Mayer their second victory this postseason.
“[It is] awesome, it gives us a lot of confidence,” said Dulas. “We know we can play with anyone. I think we’ve done a great job. We’re super young and I think we’re using that to our advantage and we’re learning a lot.”
Not only did Otterness lead the team with three hits, she earned the win on the mound in seven innings with 12 strikeouts compared to just six hits and two earned runs.
“She’s done a phenomenal job,” Loether said. “Everybody has their own trials and different things they have to work through, and I’m really proud of her. She’s always a team player no matter what - ‘Anything I’ve got to do to win, I’ll be here for them.’ So every role she has been in as a player or pitcher, it’s 100 percent for the team, So I’m proud of her.”
With the two playoff wins, the Royals moved close to .500 on the year.
“It just shows that our team can actually win,” Otterness said. “They know that if we work hard, we can keep winning. And we just need to keep working hard in order to do that.”
In the win, Dulas and Derner each had two RBIs, while Hess had one. Unglaub, Motzko, Hecksel and Jada Kosmatka each had one hit.
Section 5A Tournament
The Royals opened the postseason with a come from behind win over Legacy Christian Academy, erasing a 2-0 deficit to win 7-2.
“We had a slow start getting the bats going but made the needed adjustments to come back and get the lead we needed,” said Loether.
Ella Guetzkow pitched five innings with two strikeouts and two hits to keep the game close. Otterness then came in and struck out six of the seven batters she faced.
“Ella kept control of the game through the five innings, allowing Abby Otterness to come in and finish it off,” said Loether.
The leaders at the plate for the Royals were - Rosemary Unglaub: 2-4 with 2 runs scored, Abby Otterness: 2-4 with a run scored and 2 RBI’s, Amanda Derner: 2-4 with a 2 RBI double to the fence, Hailey Sinnen: 1-1 with her opportunity at the plate.
The Royals then lost the next game when traveling to Norwood Young America. Watertown-Mayer outhit their opponent 9-6 but nine errors proved costly in the 8-5 loss.
“Tough loss - our pitchers did fine but the errors caused us to beat ourselves,” said Loether.
The Raiders jumped ahead 3-0 right away, but the Royals got the runs back later to tie the game.
“A tough two-out error caused a chain of runs in the first inning that caused us to work from behind,” said Loether. “We came back and tied it up in the third with a couple timely hits and Abby was able to keep their offense pretty quiet for a few innings and errors haunted us again and we gave up five runs in the fifth.
Down 8-3 in the seventh inning, the Royals manufactured two more runs, but were just shy of completing the comeback.
“We put the pressure on to score two more runs in the seventh, but couldn’t keep it going,” said Loether. “Macey had a nice sacrifice fly to score one of those runs in the last inning but we left two runners on to finish the game.”
Offensive leaders for the Royals were Jada Kosmatka 3-3, Izzy Neaton 2-4, Gabby Dulas 1-2 with an RBI, Amanda Derner 1-4 with an RBI, Payton Hecksel with a double, Rosie Unglaub was 0-4 but she created two slap induced errors that had her on base 2-4, Macey Hess with a pinch hit RBI.
