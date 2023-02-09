The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team won a pair of games last week when defeating Litchfield 58-50 and Annandale 48-43, moving their win streak to four in a row. The Royals have also won six of their last seven contests to stay towards the top in the Wright County Conference West standings.

The Royals did not shoot the ball well from the field against the Dragons, though they were clutch at the free throw line and great at shutting down the passing lanes to the tune of 24 steals and 21 deflections.

