The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team won a pair of games last week when defeating Litchfield 58-50 and Annandale 48-43, moving their win streak to four in a row. The Royals have also won six of their last seven contests to stay towards the top in the Wright County Conference West standings.
The Royals did not shoot the ball well from the field against the Dragons, though they were clutch at the free throw line and great at shutting down the passing lanes to the tune of 24 steals and 21 deflections.
Free throws were crucial in the overtime win, as the Royals made 10/11 free throws in the first half to take the lead, then made 11/14 in the extra period to cement the win with an 84 percent shooting night from the stripe. Lyndsey Penegor led the way with an 11/12 night, Eleanor Rundell hit 6/7 and Mallory Czinano went 4/4. Each of those three Royals were in double figures with Rundell scoring 17, Penegor netting 13 and Czinano finishing with 12. Mercedes Burmeister and Maddy Onell each had five points, Abby Otterness had four and Haley Baker added two.
Penegor nearly had a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight steals – both team highs. Czinano was close as well with seven rebounds and seven steals. Rundell and Burmeister each had three steals, while Otterness, Onell and Kira Frisbie each had one. Burmeister and Penegor combined for 11 deflections, while Czinano and Rundell each had three.
Rundell led the team in assists with four, while Penegor and Czinano each had two. Otterness, Burmeister, Onell and Baker each had one.
Watertown-Mayer jumped out to a 30-21 lead at halftime against Annandale by shooting 45 percent from the field, and while the Royals struggled to score in the second half, their 25 steals and 20 deflections kept the Cardinals from scoring as well.
Penegor neared double digit steals again, this time with a team-high nine. Burmeister had five and Otterness had three, while Rundell, Onell and Frisbie each had two. Czinano and Baker both had one.
Czinano led the team with 14 points, while Rundell, Penegor and Burmeister each had eight points. Otterness finished with four, while Onell and Frisbie each had three.
Baker, Burmeister and Penegor each had three steals, while Onell had two. Rundell, Otterness and Czinano each had one.
Baker led the team in rebounds with six, while Otterness and Burmeister each had three.
