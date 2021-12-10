The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team is happy to be back on the court on time, after missing a couple months together last year when the season was delayed.
“It was really nice to get back in the groove with everyone,” said Carly Killian. “We’re a really close knit family, so it’s awesome [to start on time].”
On Thursday night, the Royals used tough defense and 13 steals to propel themselves to a 39-13 halftime lead and a 65-41 win over Mound Westonka.
“We communicated really well and we had really tough defense, which always makes our offense better,” said Bella Barden.
In their first two wins, the Royals had 32 steals while holding their opponents to less than 50 points each time. On Thursday, Barden, Mallory Czinano and Mercedes Burmeister each had three steals, while Killian and Madelynn Onell both had two.
“[Our strength is] definitely defense because that is what coach Rosholt pushes us to excel at, and we all want to make Rosholt proud,” said Barden.
A trio of Royals reached double digits in scoring, as Burmeister scored 19, Czinano tallied 18 and Lyndsey Penegor added 11. Also scoring for the Royals was Barden (7), Killian (5), Onell (3) and Bryn Domjahn (2).
Czinano led the team with 12 rbounds to lead the team and earn a double-double. She was followed by Penegor (8), Barden (5), Killian (4), Onell (3), Haley Baker (3), Eleanor Rundell (3), Burmeister (3), Shelby Roerick (1) and Kira Frisbie (1).
Killian led the team with seven assists and was followed by Barden (3), Penegor (3), Czinano (2), Burmeister (1), Baker (1) and Rundell (1).
Czinano had one block in the win.
With a win over Belle Plaine earlier in the week, the Royals moved to 2-0 on the season.
“This season there is not as much pressure and we’re having a lot more fun than we’ve ever had before because everyone is just having a good time,” said Killian.
Watertown-Mayer 60 Belle Plaine 48
The Royals limited the Tigers to just 20 second half points to pull away with a 12-point win after leading by just one point at the break.
The two sides got to the free throw line often, combining for 72 attempts, with the Royals making 18 of their 34 chances at the stripe and Belle Plaine netting 23/38 attempts. The difference between the two sides was making shots from the field however, as the Royals made 19 shots, while the Tigers scored just 11 times from the field.
Mallory Czinano led the team with 17 points, Lyndsey Penegor scored 15 and Mercedes Burmeister tallied 13. Carly Killian had seven, Abby Otterness scored five, Haley Baker netted two and Bella Barden scored one. Penegor led the Royals at the stripe with nine made free throws.
Nine Royals helped the rebounding effort by combining for 40 boards in the win – Czinano (10), Penegor (7), Otterness (4), Killian (4), Baker (3), Barden (3), Burmeister (3), Eleanor Rundell (2) and Madelynn Onell (2).
Czinano had six steals to lead the team, Killian had five, Burmeister had four and Penegor had three.
W-M 47 Jordan 54
The Royals outscored the Jaguars in the second half and even erased a 12-point halftime deficit, but could not quite complete the comeback Saturday, falling by seven points.
Watertown-Mayer again got to the free throw line often (37 attempts), netting 20 points from the stripe, but seven three-pointers made by the Jaguars proved to be too much.
Burmeister and Czinano led the socring effort with 11 points each, while Killian and Penegor both had eight. Onell added five, Rundell scored three and Barden had one.
Penegor hauled in 13 rebounds to lead the team and was followed by Burmeister (9), Czinano (8), Rundell (6), Killian (5), Onell (3), Barden (2) and Baker (1).
Killian tallied five steals to lead the team and was followed by Burmeister (3), Czinano (2), Onell (2), Runell (1), Barden (1) and Penegor (1).
