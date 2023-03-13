The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a pair of wins, defeating Jordan 60-40 and Dassel-Cokato 63-53. The Royals finished the season with an 18-8 record and in first place in Wright County Conference West standings.
The Royals jumped ahead of the Hubmen by a margin of 29-19 at the break and held the lead for the rest of the game. Watertown-Mayer shot 43 percent from the field while holding Jordan to just 26 percent shooting.
John Mueller finished the game with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, all team highs. Albert Rundell scored 17 with six rebounds and Justin Kind had seven points to go with 11 rebounds. Wyatt McCabe scored seven, Jacob Rowan had six and Ben Ragner had five boards with two assists.
While the game against the Chargers was a bit closer, the Royals again led from nearly start to finish, leading by five at the break before outscoring D-C by seven in the second frame. The Royals shot 47 percent from the field, assisting on 20 of 25 field goals with 42 points in the paint and a 42-27 edge in rebounding.
Mueller dished out 11 assists to go with 24 points and seven rebounds. Kind, Rundell and McCabe joined him in double figures with 13, 12 and 11 points respectively. Rundell and Kind also had double-doubles with 10 boards each, while Michael Foley had eight rebounds and Ragner had four.
The Royals host Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted March 9 for the first round of the Section 5AA Tournament, with the winner taking on either Minneapolis Edison of Southwest Christian March 11.
