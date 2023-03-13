The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a pair of wins, defeating Jordan 60-40 and Dassel-Cokato 63-53. The Royals finished the season with an 18-8 record and in first place in Wright County Conference West standings.

The Royals jumped ahead of the Hubmen by a margin of 29-19 at the break and held the lead for the rest of the game. Watertown-Mayer shot 43 percent from the field while holding Jordan to just 26 percent shooting.

