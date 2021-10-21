It was smooth sailing for the Watertown-Mayer football team Friday night, as the offense could do no wrong in a 49-13 win over Holy Family Catholic. The Royals churned out 350 yards on the ground and more than 200 yards passing for seven touchdowns and nearly 600 yards of offense.
“We played really, really well,” said coach Andrew Phillips. “One of the things I told our guys this week is that this a week we just needed to go out and execute, and they did that, especially in the first half. We stuck to our gameplan. We did what we knew we needed to do and it turned out to be a big win for us.”
The Fire got an early taste of what the night would be like when Albert Rundell delivered two explosive plays on the first two drives. The Watertown-Mayer quarterback got into the open field and ran over a defender on the way to a 31 yard running touchdown, then calmly slid in the pocket before finding Wyatt McCabe deep downfield for a 44 yard score that had the Royals up 14-0 in the first quarter.
“He played about as well as we could ask for,” said Phillips. “He was able to run the football for us, he was able to throw the football and ultimately he was able to just be a leader that we needed and he did a really nice job. He did a great job staying relaxed in the pocket for us, he stepped up when there was a little bit of pressure and he was able to find Wyatt down the middle for a long touchdown pass.”
Rundell continued to deliver highlight plays throughout the night, and the most impressive may have been a gain of 6 yards.
“He’s rolling out to his right, the guy has got him kind of wrapped up, I thought for sure he’s going down or he’s going to be out of bounds, but next thing I know he throws a side arm, gunslinger kind of shortstop throw right to the endzone where David Schroeder is waiting and it ends up being a touchdown for us,” said Phillips. “Just a super athletic play and a super heads up play. He could have easily gone down or go out of bounds and we would have had to run a different play, but he kept the play alive and it worked very well.”
Rundell finished the game with 235 yards passing on 15 completions with four touchdowns and a 35 yard rushing touchdown. Rundell’s stellar night also showcased the depth of the Royals, as he found seven different receivers in the win.
“Some of those guys have caught a lot of passes for us - John Mueller had a couple catches, Wyatt McCabe had a couple catches, Connor Donovan had a couple catches, all of those guys have had a lot of catches for us all year, but we were able to get some catches to Ashton Hecksel, Ethan Domjahn, and Dayvin Schroeder,” said Phillips. “They were all able to get a few passes, and Tanner Burmeiester even caught one pass for us Friday night, which is not something Tanner is really known for.”
McCabe caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown and Mueller had three catches for 90 yards to stretch the defense. Ashton Hecksel had three catches for 31 yards and Donovan had two for 14. Domjahn had two catches for 16 yards and a score, and Schroeder caught toe-tapper 6 yard score. Even the team’s leading tackler got an 8 yard reception. Burmeiester is known for stopping the opposing offense with 36 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two blocked punts, all team-highs (except for sacks – Nick Anderstrom has seven and Mueller has four), and added the 8 yard catch to his stat sheet.
The run game was also unstoppable – Cole Lange rushed for 198 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown, McCabe had 19 rushes for 79 yards, Rundell had a 35 yard run and Steven Duske carried the ball three times for 32 yards, putting the total at 345 yards (7.19 yards per carry).
The defense also played well, as they pithced a first-half shutout, allowing just two big scoring plays in the second half.
“In the first half, our defense played really, really well,” said Phillips. “Our whole goal this week was execution and what we needed to do to execute and play a sound game. You take away the two touchdowns they scored on two long plays and our defense played almost as perfect a game as we could ask for. Schroeder came away with his first interception of the season (teams first of the year), late in the game we’re getting some guys on the field, Nathan Behrens comes away with an interception, so we had guys who don’t get a lot of recognition play really, really well. Our defensive tackles, who do a lot of grunt work and don’t get their name in the paper, they played really, really well and that allowed our linebackers to play really, really well. And of course, when those guys play well, the secondary plays well. It all starts up front and our defensive line played as well a football game as we could have asked.”
