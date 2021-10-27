With a 3-0 win over Litchfield Oct. 14, the Watertown-Mayer volleyball team clinched the Wright County West Conference Championship, finishing the year 8-0 in conference play while eclipsing 20 total wins for the year.
The Royals continued to expand the margin between them and the Dragons Thursday night, with each set going increasingly in Watertown-Mayer’s favor. The Royals won set one by a slim 26-24 margin, won a bit more comfortably in set two with a 25-19 win before clinching the match with a 25-13 set three victory.
Libby Burns and Natalie Ernhart had big contributions both offensively and defensively, earning double-digit digs while leading the team in kills and assists. Ernhart had 19 assists to go with 13 digs, while Libby Burns had 13 kills and 11 digs. Emily Burns also neared double-digits in two categories, dishing out eight assists while earning nine digs.
Mallory Czinano had two solo blocks and a block assist, while Ashley Olson had one solo block and two block assists. Alaina Burns also had two block assists and Haley Baker had one.
Baker had seven kills, Olson had five, Czinano had two, Arisa Intlekofer had two, Alaina Burns had two and Ernhart had one.
Alaina Burns had five digs, Ashley Peterson had three, Czinano had two, Olson had one and Gabby Dulas had one.
Ernhart, Peterson and Libby Burns had two aces each, while Emily Burns had one.
With the win, the Royals moved to 21-5 on the season with just one game remaining.
Watertown-Mayer 3 Rockford 0
The Royals earned their 20th win of the year with a sweep of the Rockets, winning 25-20, 25-15 and 25-18.
Ernhart had a strong showing in several phases of the game, tallying 30 assists, 10 digs and four aces to lead the Royals.
It was a balanced effort in the back row with four Royals hovering around double-digit digs – Kate Thibault (11), Ernhart (10), Alaina Burns (9) and Libby Burns (8). Also recording digs was Jada Kosmatka (3), Peterson (2), Olson (1) and Dulas (1).
Olson had a solo block with a block assist, while Libby Burns, Alaina Burns and Czinano each had a block assist.
Libby Burns led the team in kills with 11 and was followed by Olson (9), Alaina Burns (6), Czinano (5), Thibault (4), Baker (1) and Ernhart (1).
Alaina Burns had two aces, Thibault and Peterson each had one.
