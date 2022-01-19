The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team started off the new year right with a 59-47 win over Dassel-Cokato Jan. 7, with effort and ball security once again propelling them to a win. The Royals shot just 28 percent from the field, but earned 24 more shots thanks to 17 offensive rebounds and a plus 15 margin in turnovers, turning the ball over just 10 times compared to 25 from the opposition.
Lyndsey Penegor and Mercedes Burmeister were tenacious on the boards, hauling in 15 and 12 respectively, with Penegor hauling in seven offensive rebounds and Burmeister grabbing four. Both Royals earned double-doubles for their effort, with Burmeister scoring 20 points and Penegor adding 11.
While Burmeister worked down low, she was effective from outside as well, netting three three-pointers. Penegor was rewarded for her work inside with eight free throw attempts, making six to shoot 75 percent.
In addition to Burmeister’s three makes from beyond the arc, the Royals netted five more triples from Penegor, Eleanor Rundell, Carly Killian, Madelynn Onell and Abby Otterness.
Adding balance to the scoring were three more players hovering around double-figures, as Bella Barden netted 11 points, while Rundell and Otterness each tallied eight. Killian scored five points, Onell recorded four and Haley Baker finished with two.
Adding to the rebounding effort was Killian (5), Baker (3), Onell (3), Otterness (3), Barden (2) and Rundell (1).
Penegor led the team in assists with four, Barden and Killian each had two, Burmeister and Baker both had one.
Barden led the team in steals with four and was followed by Killian (3), Burmeister (3), Penegor (2), Otterness (1) and Onell (1).
With the win, the Royals move to 6-4 on the season and are 1-0 in the Wright County Conference West.
