The Watertown-Mayer softball team is coming off of a stellar finish to the 2022 season in hopes of bringing that momentum into the new year. The Royals rode a streak that saw them win 10 of 11 games to make it to the section championship last year, and return most of the players that worked hard to make that happen.

“We have a really good outlook for this season,” said Ella Guetzkow. “Even though we fell just short last season, we have a lot of good players returning and that makes us really confident this season.”

Load comments