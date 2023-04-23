The Watertown-Mayer softball team is coming off of a stellar finish to the 2022 season in hopes of bringing that momentum into the new year. The Royals rode a streak that saw them win 10 of 11 games to make it to the section championship last year, and return most of the players that worked hard to make that happen.
“We have a really good outlook for this season,” said Ella Guetzkow. “Even though we fell just short last season, we have a lot of good players returning and that makes us really confident this season.”
That confidence showed in the season-opener, as the Royals knocked across 15 runs in a five-inning win that saw eight Royals earn atleast one hit.
“It’s really fun to see all of my teammates succeed,” said Guetzkow. “Even though I may have not gotten a specific hit, it’s really fun to cheer on people going around the bases.”
Even though the Thursday game saw temperatures in the 80s and plenty of green grass, the Royals haven’t been outside that long, as the snow just melted.
“We’ve only been outside for 2 days, and fielding the ball in the gym is different than fielding the ball on the dirt, so it’s a really big adjustment, but I think we did well,” said Guetzkow.
Despite not practicing outside for very long, the Royals looked in mid season form as they kept Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted scoreless through three innings and limited to just one hit through four.
“We have a lot of practice, a lot of our team plays all year-round, so it’s not like we’re out of practice,” said Guetzkow.
Jada Kosmatka led the Royals with three hits, two runs and an RBI; Payton Hecksel had two RBIs, two runs and one hit; Izzy Neaton had two hits, two runs and and RBI; C Mandt had one hit, one RBI and two runs; B Hilgers had one hit, one RBI and two runs.
Abby Otterness scored two runs, Paige Kosmatka had a hit, A Leuthner had two RBIs and Amanda Derner had two RBIs with one hit.
Guetzkow earned the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts over four innings with just one hit allowed. She also helped her cause on the mound with a hit and two RBIs.
The Royals had two seven-run innings on the way to a 15-5 win in game one of the 2023 season.
“We did really good and we have been working really hard in practice to make sure we didn’t play down to other peoples’ level,” said Guetzkow. “We played our game the whole time.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.