The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka team has been dealing with multiple injuries and illnesses as of late, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the results. All the Royals have done over the last few weeks is defeat the No. 1 ranked team in Class AA, earn their 100th consecutive dual win and come away victorious at the Class A True Team State Meet.
“It has been difficult, injuries and illnesses are hard on a team but our team has so much depth that we can come through for each other,” said Anja Gilbert. “Right before a meet if someone can’t compete, you know the next girl can step up, attack it and do the best they can. We all have each others’ backs and the supportive atmosphere really makes this team so special and consistent.”
Thursday night was no different in terms of piecing a roster together with numerous starters out, but the Royals went out and scored a 145.225 to defeat Delano, a score just one point off their season best.
“It’s kind of amazing, we have been losing girls over the past few meets but all the girls are stepping and we put up great scores and everyone is really happy,” said Gilbert.
Anna Mielke, Anja Gilbert and Ella Blinkhorn led all competitors in the all-around, scoring 38.125, 35.825 and 35.550.
The Royals swept the top five spots on the balance beam and the floor exercise. On beam, Mielke scored a 9.525 and was followed by Blinkhorn (9.200), Payton Hecksel (9.050), Maggie McCabe (8.600) and Gilbert (8.450). Mielke led the way on floor (9.575) and was followed by McCabe (9.425), Gilbert (9.275), Blinkhorn (9.075) and Maris Heun (9.075).
Mielke led the team on vault (9.750) and was followed by Gilbert (9.300), Blinkhorn (8.800), Hecksel (8.450) and Maddie Sanders (8.250).
Mielke led the way on bars (9.275) and was followed by Gilbert (8.800), Jenna May (8.650), Blinkhorn (8.475) and Sanders (7.525).
The Royals continue to pile up the wins in favor of the argument that they are the best team in the state, regardless of which class they compete in as they would be ranked No. 1 in Class AA.
“It’s just amazing, there are no words to explain,” said Gilbert. “Each and everyone of these girls has worked so hard to get where we are and to see it paying off and seeing it both Class A and AA sides of competition is just amazing and something all of these girls should be proud of.”
True Team State
The Royals were shorthanded again Saturday at True Team State but still pulled off a first place finish of 180.025, edging past Mankato West (178.550) and Big Lake (178.050).
“We didn’t have one of our best meets but it was good enough to win,” said coach Steven Hangartner. “We have a lot of work to do. We didn’t know until Friday if Reagan would compete because of a leg soreness. She ended up competing and had the highest score on the bars and beam. Anna had the highest score on the vault. Bars was our strongest event even though we were missing one of our top bar workers, Erin Singsank.”
Vault – Mielke 9.7, Kelley 9.475, Blinkhorn 9.05, Gilbert 8.7, Hecksel 8.3.
Bars – Kelley 9.5, Mielke 9.325, Gilbert 8.75, Blinkhorn 8.475, May 8.3.
Beam – Kelley 9.575, Blinkhorn 9.3, Mielke 8.675, Hecksel 8.2, McCabe 8.1.
Floor – McCabe 9.425, Mielke 9.375, Heun 9.3, Gilbert 9.275, Blinkhorn 9.225.
All-around – Mielke 37.075, Blinkhorn 36.050.
