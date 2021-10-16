The Watertown-Mayer volleyball team earned their 19th win of the season Oct. 7, defeating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-19).
“We played pretty well,” said Natalie Ernhart. “We shut it down pretty fast. We had some hard moments but we picked it up right away.”
Ernhart spread the ball across the court with 37 assists, as six other Royals earned a kill – Libby Burns (11), Ashley Olson (9), Haley Baker (9), Mallory Czinano (7), Kate Thibault (4) and Alaina Burns (4).
“We have so many different girls that can put it away, it’s not just one person,” said Ernhart. “It’s really nice to be able to push the ball around and trust in my teammates to put it away.”
With injuries and illness limiting the Royals right now, the versatility has helped Watertown-Mayer keep chugging along and churning out wins.
“We’re still working on getting better every day, but the ability to be able to spread the ball around so much is huge,” said coach Andrea Raser. “It just makes it so there are options all over the place.”
Kate Thibault led the back row with 19 digs, though she always plays like she can get more. Late in the third set, Thibault chased a ball that no one would have been able to track down, dove for it and missed. Though the ball had no chance of being saved, Thibault slapped the floor as she got up with a grin as if she thought she could have reached it.
“She has that mentality that she’s going to go for it, she needs to know she gave it her all and she does,” said Raser. “Everytime she goes for a ball she gives it her all because she doesn’t want to have any regrets.”
Serving continued to be a strong point as the Royals tallied seven aces in the win – Alaina Burns (2), Thibault (2), Ernhart (1), Libby Burns (1) and Olson (1).
“Our serving and our passing are pretty good,” said Raser. “Our serving gives us the ability to keep teams out of system right off the bat and then our ability to pass a good ball keeps us in system.”
With the win, the Royals move to 19-5 on the season and hold the No. 5 ranking in Class AA.
“We’re holding our own,” said Ernhart. “We’re proving who we are and how we can play.”
Aiding the growth of a new-look Watertown-Mayer team is the full schedule after a shortened season last year.
“I was really happy to finally be able to get the experience,” said Haley Baker. “When last year was cut short, it was kind of sad not to get the experience.”
The Royals have had to adjust this season, but are still doing well as they head toward the postseason with one week left of the regular season.
“They’re still trying to work out what it looks like to be together as a team and the biggest thing they’re doing is just working hard to celebrate each other’s successes and play as a team,” said Raser.
Stats
Digs – Thibault, 19; Alaina Burns, 11; Libby Burns, 9; Emily Burns, 7; Ernhart, 6; Czinano, 5; Baker, 3; Olson, 2.
Kills - Libby Burns, 11; Olson, 9; Baker, 9; Czinano, 7; Thibault, 4; Alaina Burns, 4; Ernhart, 3.
Assists – Ernhart, 37; Thibault, 7; Emily Burns, 2.
