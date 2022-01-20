The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team extended their 2021-2022 season record to 5-0 by defeating Litchfield Jan. 13, a win that marked the teams 100th victory in a row without a dual meet loss since the 2010-11 season when Delano defeated them. Ironically the Royals compete against Delano this coming Thursday and then head off to Melrose to compete in the Minnesota True Team Invite
The Royals Defeated Litchfield but had two girls who did limited competition, Erin Singsank and Reagan Kelley.
“They are nursing some injuries,” said coach Steven Hangartner. “It will be touch and go whether either of them are able to compete this week. We had some good depth to step up.”
The highlight of the meet again was the 9.9 vault by Anna Mielke, as well as the return of Anja Gilbert, who also has been working her way back after missing for medical reasons.
The Royals really excelled on the balance beam, with Reagan Kelley leading the way with a 9.55. Anna Mielke scored a 9.35, Ella Blinkhorn scored a 9.1, Maggie McCabe scored an 8.85 and Payton Hecksel scored an 8.65.
“Our beam team really stepped up again,” said Hangartner. “All five varsity girls stuck their routines.”
The Royals weren’t as polished as usual on the floor exercise and the uneven bars, but still posted high scores.
“On bars and floor we missed a few routines,” said Hangartner. “On vault we really had to work for our scores. It was nice that Anna was able to do so well to keep our team average up. Anna also posted her highest all around score of a 38.25 which is over a 9.5 average in every event. Ella Blinkhorn had an awesome beam routine scoring 9.1. Reagan topped the event off by nailing her routine and scoring a 9.55. Maris Heun had one of her best routines of the year on floor placing her in second behind Mielke.”
Mielke and Kelley both scored 9.5s on the bars, while Blinkhorn scored an 8.0.
Mielke scored a 9.5 on floor and was followed by Heun (9.15), McCabe (9.05), Blinkhorn (8.65) and Gilbert (8.05).
On vault, Mielke scored a 9.9 and was followed by Blinkhorn (9.05), Gilbert (8.85), Hecksel (8.7) and Maddie Sanders (8.2).
