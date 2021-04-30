The Watertown-Mayer softball team capped off a busy week with a pair of wins over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday, scoring 24 runs in the two games to outlast the Lakers.
The scoring output in the doubleheader came from continued consistency at the plate, with the Royals scoring in 10 of the 13 innings. Abby Otterness went 5-11 (0.454) this past week with eight RBIs, six runs scored, was 3-3 on stolen bases while belting out a triple and a home run. Otterness is batting .500 for the season with one double, three triples, one home run and is 4-4 on stolen bases.
The Royals are also getting big hits from a pair of seniors, as Rosie Unglaub and Damie Motzko are both on hitting streaks. Unglaub is on a seven game hitting streak, is batting 0.500 for the season and is 5-5 on stolen bases. Motzko went 4-7 in Friday’s doubleheader (0.571) and is on a five game hitting streak.
Gabby Dulas also had a strong showing Friday, going 5-8 (0.625).
While those four Royals were especially productive last week, the first game of the doubleheader had Watertown-Mayer getting production from across the lineup, with eight players getting hits in the win that saw the Royals score in all six innings. Dulas led the way with three hits, while Unglaub, Motzko, Otterness, Amanda Derner and Macey Hess each had two. Alia Leuthner and Jada Kosmatka each had one hit in the win.
Otterness batted in four runs and Leuthner had two RBIs, while Unglaub, Dulas and Hess each had one.
The Royals also got clutch hits, scoring six of their 12 runs when the Lakers took the lead in the third and fourth innings. Dulas and Derner both singled in the third, leading to a runs scored on a wild pitch and an RBI from Leuthner to knot the game at 5-5. Then down two again in the fourth, Kosmatka and Unglaub walked and Motzko singled to load the bases. A triple from Otterness drove all three runners in and gave the Royals a lead that they would not relinquish on the way to the 12-9 win.
Ella Guetzkow picked up the win on the mound, as she and Natalie Boersma combined for four strikeouts.
While game one was about consistency throughout, game two had the Royals deliver one big inning that was almost enough to seal the victory. In the second inning, Paige Winter singled, then Isabelle Neaton and Hailey Sinnen both walked to load the bases, starting a seven run rally. Kosmatka and Unglaub both walked to bring in two runs, then a passed ball scored on run before Motzko and Otterness batted in two runs each on a single and a home run to put the Royals up 8-0, a lead they would hold on to for the remainder of the game that saw Watertown-Mayer win 12-8.
Unglaub, Motzko, Otterness, Dulas and Winter each had two hits in the win, while Neaton and Kosmatka each had one. Motzko led the team with three RBIs and Otterness had two, while Unglaub, Dulas, Derner and Kosmatka each had one.
Guetzkow picked up the win on the mound by limiting the Lakers to two hits in five innings.
Watertown-Mayer 4 Dassel-Cokato 4
The Royals got a strong start April 20 against the Chargers, scoring three runs in the first inning and were within one run midway through the game before Dassel-Cokato got hot at the plate late to pull away.
Unglaub singled and Dulas walked in the first inning to set up a two-RBI triple by Otterness, who then scored on a wild pitch to put Watertown-Mayer up 3-2. Otterness then scored again to bring the Royals within one after the Chargers took a 5-3 lead, walking to get on base before making her way around the basepaths on a series of steals and passed balls.
Derner had a pair of hits in the win, while Unglaub, Motzko and Otterness each had one. Otterness had two RBIs in the game.
The next game for the Royals was against Litchfield, where they lost 11-0. Unglaub, Derner and Motzko each had one hit in the loss.
