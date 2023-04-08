Captains: Alia Leuthner, Abby Otterness, Ella Guetzkow, Amanda Derner
Team strengths: “We have a strong group of upperclassman leaders who has been working hard together over the last several years,” said Loether. “We have a strong focus on coming together as a team and being all in. There are always things to be working on and even our experiences players are working on things to improve.”
Goals: “Our goal is to be one of the final eight teams in the state and to leave it all out there on the field,” said Loether. “And we are going to do it together.”
Making it to the section championship last year: “I think last year’s success showed us what teamwork can do, the importance of being there for each other no matter what, and our team is ready to take the things we have learned and grow,” said Loether. “Past successes remind us that we are capable, past failures remind us that we are growing, and we can use both to focus on the things right in front of us this year.”
Conference/section outlook: “Our goal is to run the race to receive the prize,” said Loether. “We will be competitive.”
Highlights: “We have seven seniors this year - four of them will be Academic All-State and our Team will receive the highest Gold Award for Academic Excellence for the 4th year in a row with at team GPA of over 3.75 - Very proud of them for their student-athlete success,” said Loether.
Clara Mandt is a senior who was also the Watertown-Mayer Triple-A Award winner this year. She will be singing the national anthem at home games again this season.
Abby Otterness is a returning stand out player and complements the team very well in the Royals’ collective success. She broke two school records last year (strikeouts and home runs).
“Alia Leuthner, Izzy Neaton, and Jada Kosmatka are three other stand out seniors this year who will be contributing well and leading our team,” said Loether. “They all make a big impact. Alia has been our starting third baseman but may see some time behind the plate this season, as well. Jada Kosmatka will be joined this season by her younger sister, Paige Kosmatka (Sophomore). Paige contributed to our varsity success last season as a pinch runner but her role may increase in responsibilities as the season progresses. It’s always fun to have family members on the team.”
