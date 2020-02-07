The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team continued to pile up the wins in a busy week, going 3-0 when defeating Mound Westonka 66-49, Dassel-Cokato 57-39 and Delano 49-25. With the trio of victories, the Royals have won 13 of their last 14 contests to move to 15-5 on the season after a 2-4 start.
“Offensively we are scoring better than we did at the beginning of the year, but there are little things to work on,” said coach John Rosholt. “We’re doing some of the basic things correct, but we still have a little ways to go.”
Watertown-Mayer 66 Mound Westonka 49
The Royals led from whistle-to-whistle Jan. 28 to earn the conference victory, building a nine-point lead by halftime before outscoring the Whitehawks by eight in the second stanza.
“We played pretty solid,” said Rosholt.
The Royals earned big advantages on the offensive glass by outrebounding the Whitehawks 27-10 in that category, in turnovers with only eight compared to 16 and at the free throw line with a 19-6 edge.
Maggie Czinano led all scorers with 25 points and hauled in eight rebounds, Mercedes Burmeister tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Carly Killian joined them in double figures with 11 points while netting a pair of three-pointers. Shelby Mueller hurt the opposition at the line with seven points at the stripe to go along with 10 rebounds.
Watertown-Mayer 57 Dassel-Cokato 39
The Chargers scored first, but the lead was short-lived as the Royals went on to lead 34-8 at the break.
“We had a really solid first half,” said Rosholt.
The wide margin allowed more players to come of the bench and get time on the court, as 15 players got in the game and 11 Royals scored in the win.
“They did a really nice job of keeping the pace up,” said Rosholt. “I really liked how the bench came on – it shows that they are focused.
Scoring for the Royals – Czinano (16), Killian (13), Danica Martin (8), Mueller (7), Megan Barnhart (3), Libby Heilman (3), Ella Foley (2), Burmeister (2), Damei Motzko (1), Lyndsey Penegor (1) and Julia Otto (1).
Thirteen players hauled in a rebound as the Royals grabbed 52 in the win – Czinano (9), Killian (8), Burmeister (7), Mueller (4), Heilman (4), Motzko (3), Abby Otterness (3), Mallory Czinano (3), Otto (2), Barnhart (1), Penegor (1), Allison Kind (1) and Foley (1).
The Royals netted seven three-pointers – Maggie Czinano (2), Killian (2), Martin (2) and Mueller (1) – and had 12 steals – Mueller (4), Killian (3), Maggie Czinano (2), Heilman (1), Martin (1) and Mallory Czinano (1).
Watertown-Mayer 49 Delano 25
The Royals had a slow start when taking on Delano, but rallied from a 21-19 halftime deficit to win by 24 points. Watertown-Mayer just completely shut down the Tigers in the final 18 minutes, limiting them to just four points while scoring 30 of their own.
“Our defense generated our offense,” said Rosholt.
The Royals won the battle for the ball, outrebounding their opponent 21-6 on the offensive end, winning the turnover battle 22-11 and committed just nine fouls compared to 18. This led to 11 more free throw attempts, 19 more shots and 14 more makes for the Royals – 10 more from the field and four more from the line.
Heilman led all scorers with 17 points to go along with eight rebounds. Maggie Czinano had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Killian had seven and six, while Burmeister hauled in seven rebounds and Mueller had five.
The Royals close out the regular season in the coming weeks, hosting Rockford Feb. 7 and New London-Spicer Feb. 14, with road games at Glencoe-Silver Lake Feb. 11, Litchfield Feb. 18 and Annandale Feb. 21 before sections.
“We still have to have good work ethic in practice,” said Rosholt. “It’s all about developing good habits.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.