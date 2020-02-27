Watertown-Mayer’s Austin Gabbert is returning yet again to the Class AA State Wrestling tournament, this time with teammate Jonah Hamberger in tow. The duo battled their way out of possibly the toughest section in the state, Section 2AA, to earn their spot on the state’s biggest stage.
“It means a ton more,” Hamberger said of making it out of 2AA. “If you battle to get out of the section, you know belong there.”
Gabbert returns to the tournament for another year, having placed fifth the last two times at state.
“I’m used to the atmosphere and the crowd and how it all works down there,” he said.
The junior went through Section 2AA undefeated, winning by a 16-1 technical fall, fall and a 3-0 decision in the championship. Gabbert enters the tourney with a 36-1 record on the year.
“He’s been really good this year, our best wrestler,” said Hamberger.
Gabbert is ranked No. 5 at 126 pounds and his goal is to make the finals at state and fight for a championship. He has put in the hard work all year, now hoping it gives him the edge at state.
“All the hard work is starting to pay off, now it’s time to see if it pays off over there,” he said.
While Gabbert is the veteran used to making it to state, 106 pound freshman Hamberger is heading to state for the first time.
“It will be super fun,” he said.
Hamberger has enjoyed a freshman season that has seen him hover around 30 wins and earn a state berth.
“No one expected him to fire out of the gate like that,” Gabbert said. “A lot of improvement from last year and a ninth grader going to state with 3 more years – big things [for him].”
Hamberger battled through Section 2 AA with a 7-0 win and a 6-2 win to take second place.
“It’s gone super well,” he said. “I’ve achieved a lot of the goals I set out for myself at the beginning of the year.”
The duo now head to the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center Feb. 28-29.
“Its a super great thing, a lot of hard work has been put in, so it feels pretty good,” said Hamberger.
Section results
While two Royals are heading to state, there were almost a couple more. Both Tanner Burmeister and Ashton Congdon came just one spot shy of joining the Gabbert and Hamberger at state, with each wrestler placing third. Burmeister (160) won three matches, 4-3 and 5-4 decisions and a 13-3 major decision. Congdon (182) won twice by fall.
Bryce Burkett (132) and Jackson Drahos (195) both placed fourth. Burkett won 7-4 and 5-2, while Drahos won by a 10-3 decision and an 11-2 decision.
A trio of Royals placed fifth at the meet – Tanner Hilten (113), Jonah Blakstad (152) and Hunter Stein (170). Hilten won by a 7-2 decision and an 11-0 decision, Blakstad won by fall and a 7-5 sudden victory, Stein won by fall and 9-2.
Riley Hertzog (145) won by fall to place sixth. Aaron Bury (120) won by a 13-3 major decision for eighth place and Collin Sullivan (138) won 10-5 to take eighth as well.
