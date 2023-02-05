The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team picked up a win over Litchfield Jan. 24, overcoming the slow-paced game favored by the Dragons that had the score at 26-15 at halftime to win 59-43.

“We stuck to the scouting report really well we came prepared,” said Albert Rundell. “We knew it was going to be a grinder of a game and we pulled it out in the end. We just had to play how we play.”

Load comments