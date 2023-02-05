The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team picked up a win over Litchfield Jan. 24, overcoming the slow-paced game favored by the Dragons that had the score at 26-15 at halftime to win 59-43.
“We stuck to the scouting report really well we came prepared,” said Albert Rundell. “We knew it was going to be a grinder of a game and we pulled it out in the end. We just had to play how we play.”
The Royals dominated the paint with a 34-18 advantage inside, and once again won the turnover/transition battle with a 14-7 edge in points off of turnovers.
“We’ve been pretty aggressive on the defensive side, pressuring teams, more lately with John coming back,” said Wyatt McCabe. “We’re able to be a little bit longer on the court and I think that’s been big for us on the defensive and offensive side of the ball.”
With the win over Litchfield, the Royals moved to 10-3 on the season, playing much of that opening stretch without one of the best players in the state, John Mueller, as he recovered from an injury. Not many teams can put together an impressive record without their star player, but the Royals are built different.
“It’s attributed to how deep we are,” said McCabe. “Guys like ‘Juice’ (Justin Kind) have stepped up in the offseason and put in the work and have been playing good.” McCabe said.
Watertown-Mayer became a threat last year when the team around Mueller took a big step forward, and this year in Mueller’s absence, Justin Kind has taken another step forward as a double-double machine.
“It was just a confidence thing,” Kind said of his high level of play this season. “I played AAU, I’ve just been playing more basketball, getting in the weight room a lot, and my teammates have been great.”
And now with Mueller back, the Royals have yet another weapon in their arsenal. With Kind’s elevated play this year and Mueller back on the floor, the Royals have two bigs that can be tough to spot.
“John and I can play off of each other really well - high post or two man game,” said Kind. “When all of us are healthy, I don’t think anyone can match up against us.”
That depth extends beyond the post, with numerous guards and forwards that can put up double digits on any night.
“We’re incredibly balanced,” said Rundell. “I think we have 9-10 guys who can start a game, so we can run in fresh legs whenever needed.”
In a defensive game against Litchfield, the Royals still had six players score seven or more points – McCabe (13), Mueller (11), Ben Ragner, (8), Michael Foley (8), Kind (8) and Rundell (7).
“I think we’re tough because we have so many guys who can score,” said McCabe. “We’ve got a few guys right now averaging around 15 points a game. If one guy has an off night, one guy will just step up for him. We don’t have to rely on one guy, and now we do have that one guy back, so that just makes us really good on the offensive side of the ball.”
Mueller had a double-double in the win with 10 rebounds, while Kind hauled in eight rebounds, McCabe had six assists and Tucker Ritter had a pair of blocks.
Watertown-Mayer 61 Perham 67
The Royals were statistically better in almost every category against the Yellowjackets, including a 16-9 edge in points off of turnovers (with only seven turnovers all game), yet Perham’s better field goal percentage including four more three pointers made helped the Yellowjackets escape a late rally by Watertown-Mayer. The Royals trailed 37-23 at the break before getting the deficit to single digits twice against a top-10 team, but ultimately fell 67-61.
Rundell was a force in the loss, tallying 27 points on 8/10 shooting (3/5 from three) while making 8/11 free throws with five rebounds, two steals and an assist.
McCabe scored nine, Kind had eight, Jacob Rowan had six, Mueller and Foley each had four and Tyler Sinsabaugh had three.
Kind led the team in rebounding with eight, while McCabe had a team-high four assists and a block.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.