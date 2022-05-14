While the Watertown-Mayer baseball team earned its first loss last week, they also earned recognition of their efforts to start the season, skyrocketing to the No. 4 ranking in Class AA after an 8-0 start to the year. The Royals also got an opportunity to defend their rise to the top on the field, downing the previous No. 6 ranked team in a 16-4 rout before losing by just one run to the No. 2 ranked team.
Watertown-Mayer vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake
After a back-and-forth battle in their first game of a doubleheader with Glencoe-Silver Lake that saw the Royals eventually breaking through for the 7-5 win, Watertown-Mayer made sure to put some distance between themselves and the Panthers in game two, scoring four runs in the second inning on the way to an 8-1 win.
Watertown-Mayer loaded the bases after forcing a series of errors, then scored a pair of runs on walks before Wyatt McCabe had the big hit to drive in a pair of runs and put the Royals up 4-0 through two innings. The four runs were more than enough to win, as Albert Rundell allowed just three hits and one run through 6 1/3 innings to earn the win on the mound.
Rundell helped his effort on the mound with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, while McCabe had a hit with two RBIs and a walk. Ashton Hecksel scored a pair of runs with one hit, one walk and an RBI; Michael Foley had a hit, an RBI and a run; Jordan Vogt scored two runs; Tyler Thurston had an RBI; Connor Donovan had a hit and a run scored; Nick Anderstrom had a hit; Ben Trucke had one run scored while drawing two walks.
In game one, Watertown-Mayer earned a 2-0 lead in the first inning with Rundell and Anderstrom driving in McCabe and Trucke, then continued to pad the lead to fend off a late surge by the Panthers. The Royals were also lifted by a three-run sixth inning, as it was McCabe and Trucke’s turn to drive in the runs, plating Rylan Maas, Donovan and Hecksel, giving the Royals a four-run lead heading into the seventh inning.
Logan Bullock picked up the win by scattering six hits across five innings with one earned run and six strikeouts. Trucke pitched two innings in relief with two hits, earning the save.
The Royals tallied 12 hits in the win – McCabe (3), Trucke (2), Anderstrom (2), Donovan (2), Rundell, Maas and Hecksel. McCabe had three RBIs, while Rundell and Anderstrom each had one. McCabe and Donovan both scored a pair of runs, with Trucke, Rundell and Maas each crossing the plate once.
Watertown-Mayer 4 Rockford 10
A low-scoring affair turned into a battle of the bats late in the May 5 battle between the Royals and the Rockets, but unfortunately for Watertown-Mayer, Rockford had a little more firepower that afternoon.
Michael Foley held the Rockets to just one run over the first four innings before the Rockford bats woke up in the fifth, tallying 10 runs in the final three innings. After being shut out for the first five innings, the Royals found some offense late, but it was not enough to earn the win.
The Royals were effective at drawing walks with a total of eight – Trucke, Rundell, Anderstrom, Maas, Donovan, Landon Meyer and Hecksel – though they managed just five hits – Trucke (2), Rundell, Rece Illies and Donovan. Donovan had two RBIs, as Illies and Maas each had one. Rundell scored a pair of runs, while Trucke and Anderstrom both crossed the plate once.
Watertown-Mayer 16 Wadena-Deer Creek 4
Looking to put their first loss behind them, the Royals erupted for 16 runs on 20 hits when taking on the Wolverines May 7. Seven Royals had a multi-hit outing, led by Anderstrom’s four hits and four RBIs. Donovan, Bullock and Foley each had three hits, while Maas and Tyler Thurston each had two. Hecksel also had a hit in the win.
Bullock and Thurston both had two RBIs, while Maas, Donovan, Rundell and Hecksel each had one.
Anderstrom and Rundell combined for seven innings on the mound with just six hits and two earned runs.
Watertown-Mayer 7 Perham 8
It took eight innings for the No. 2 ranked Perham Yellowjackets to defeat the No. 4 ranked Royals, fending off an explosive performance from Trucke, who belted out two homeruns, a double, four RBIs with two runs scored and a walk.
Trucke’s first homer drove in a trio of runs to put the Royals up 5-1 in the second inning, after RBIs from Donovan and Anderstrom, but Perham scored three runs in the seventh to send the game into extra innings before the Yellowjackets erased McCabe’s go-ahead RBI in the eighth with two runs of their own.
