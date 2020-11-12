The No. 4 ranked Watertown-Mayer volleyball team continued to roll last week, defeating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3-0 in back-to-back games to remain undefeated this season.
The Royals kicked off the week with a 25-18, 25-9 and 25-20 sweep of the Lakers Nov. 2.
Natalie Ernhart dished out 24 assists, while Kate Thibault had four, Gabby Dulas had two and Paige Thibault had one.
Paige Thibault and Ashley Olson did most of the scoring at the net, with 13 and nine kills respectively. Libby Burns tallied five and Mallory Czinano added four, while Ernhart, Kate Thibault and Jenna Bauer each had one.
Ernhart and Kate Thibault tied for the lead in digs with 14 each, while Paige Thibault also reached double figures with 10. Libby Burns had seven and Jayna Miller had three, while Bauer, Dulas, Czinano and Emily Burns each had one.
The Royals finished with eight aces – Ernhart (3), Paige Thibault (2), Kate Thibault (1), Dulas (1) and Libby Burns (1).
Olson, Czinano and Arisa Intlekofer each had a block assist and Olson had a solo block.
In a 3-0 win Nov. 5 (25-10, 25-16, 25-14), all 14 Royals recorded a stat.
Ernhart dished out 28 assists, with Paige Thibault, Kate Thibault, Bauer and Alaina Burns each earning one.
Paige Thibault led the attack at the net with 13 kills and was followed by Olson (8), Czinano (5), Ernhart (3), Kate Thibault (2), Emily Burns (2), Jenna Bauer (1) and Alaina Burns (1).
The Royals had 13 service aces in the win – Kate Thibault (5), Alaina Burns (2), Emily Burns (2), Miller (2), Ernhart (1) and Paige Thibault (1).
Kate Thibault led the team in the back row with 20 digs and was followed by Paige Thibault (9), Emily Burns (9), Ernhart (7), Miller (2), Dulas (1), Miller (1) and Haley Baker (1).
The Royals tallied 10 assisted blocks – Czinano (5), Intlekofer (3) and Paige Thibault (2). Paige Thibault also had one solo block.
With the pair of wins, the Royals move to 9-0 on the season with two games versus Rockford and two games versus Litchfield before the regular season finale at home against Annandale Nov. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.