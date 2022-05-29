The Watertown-Mayer baseball team bounced back from an 11th inning walk-off loss to win their next two games, including a victory against the team that defeated them in 11-inning battle.
Logan Bullock and Ben Trucke combined for 10 innings and nine strikeouts with just two earned runs between them May 17, but Litchfield would find the winner after a pair of late errors.
The Royals played Litchfield later in the week, this time taking control early with three runs in the first before padding the lead all game long to win 9-1. Watertown-Mayer tallied the nine runs on 12 hits – Tyler Thurston (3), Trucke (2), Nick Anderstrom (2), Michael Foley, Connor Donovan, Albert Rundell, Bullock and Rylan Maas. Anderstrom rove in three runs, while Trucke and Rundell both drove in two. Bullock and Ashton Hecksel each had one RBI in the win. Donovan crossed the plate three times and Trucke scored twice, while Bullock, Thurston, Tanner Berscheit and Foley each had one run scored.
Foley earned the win in four innings with three hits and two strikeouts, while Jaren Vogt pitched three innings with two hits and two strikeouts.
In between the pair of Litchfield games, the Royals defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 10-1 May 18, scoring 10 runs on 15 hits. Rundell led the team with three hits, three RBIs, two runs scored and a double, while Bullock also had three hits to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Anderstrom, Hecksel and Vogt each had two hits, while Trucke, Thurston and Maas each had one hit. Hecksel and Maas drove in two runs each, while Anderstrom plated one. Maas had a triple and Vogt had a double in the win.
Rundell earned the win in seven innings with six hits and eight strikeouts.
The Royals move to 14-5 and sit in second place in the Wright County West Conference standings heading into the regular season finale.
