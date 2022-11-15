The players in the Watertown-Mayer football program have believed in themselves for a long time, long before their success made others take notice. Their belief in themselves and each other continues to pay dividends, as they have now earned a chance to play at US Bank Stadium.

“We knew we had something special,” Wyatt McCabe said. “Coach Phillips preached BFW, ‘Build From Within,’ and we stuck it out and worked our tails off to get where we are today.”

