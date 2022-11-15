The players in the Watertown-Mayer football program have believed in themselves for a long time, long before their success made others take notice. Their belief in themselves and each other continues to pay dividends, as they have now earned a chance to play at US Bank Stadium.
“We knew we had something special,” Wyatt McCabe said. “Coach Phillips preached BFW, ‘Build From Within,’ and we stuck it out and worked our tails off to get where we are today.”
Where they are today is among the final four teams left standing in Class AAA after defeating Cannon Falls 34-30 Nov. 10 in the state tournament quarterfinal round.
“It feels great, we’re going to play at US Bank Stadium,” said Albert Rundell. “A lot of us put this down on our goal sheet at the beginning of the year and it just feels great to accomplish that goal.”
The Royals have believed in themselves during the early years when they could not tally any wins, so it’s no surprise they believed in themselves when the Bombers of Cannon Falls erupted out of the game for two scoring drives to take a 16-0 lead Thursday night in Hastings.
“We’ve had this a few times already this year,” said McCabe. “We haven’t come out strong in the first quarter. The first quarter is not really our quarter. I like to say we’re the best second half team in the state. We came back, we were fired up and we just never quit.”
The Royals rallied with a frenzy of big plays in the second quarter to take the lead before halftime. Backed up inside their own 20 yard line, Rundell ran for a 24 yard gain to get the offense going, then hit Gannon Lee over the top for a 49 yard score to get the Royals on the scoreboard. The defense then stopped the Bombers on fourth and short to give the offense a short field, leading to a 1 yard score by Ian Burau. Then Burau gave the ball right back to the offense, picking off the Bombers’ first of three pass attempts on the night, setting up a 1 yard score from McCabe to put Watertown-Mayer up 20-16 at the break.
“We just learned how to respond to adversity,” Rundell said. “Down two scores is nothing to us anymore. We know we’ll move the ball eventually, our defense will play great and we just believe in that.”
The Royals believe in that because they have seen it during the regular season and section play. Watertown-Mayer trailed New-London Spicer by two scores before rallying to win 38-36 and the Royals had two back-and-forth games with defending state champs Dassel-Cokato, the second of which earned Watertown-Mayer a berth in the state tourney. With N-LS up next on the schedule, thats three teams in the district with recent state tournament experience.
“We’re battle tested - we play in a tough district with a lot of tough teams,” coach Andrew Phillips said. “I was just telling someone, whether it is us or someone else, someone from our district will be playing for a state championship. That says a lot about the league we play in and the fact that a lot of those teams are in our section. We battle every week.”
And the Royals had another battle on their hands in the opening round of the state tournament, as the No. 5 ranked Bombers built another two-score lead. Trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter did little to dampen the Royals’ spirits, as they knew they could pull out the win.
“The big thing I kept telling our guys is we couldn’t hang our heads - as soon as we drop our heads we’ll be in trouble and they did a good job battling and overcoming adversity,” said Phillips. “We had to battle, they’re a tough team, that’s a tough group of guys over there and our guys were able to battle and came out on top.”
The Royals also had the advantage of heading into the same endzone where they had done all of their scoring thus far.
“We had the wind, I knew we have great playmakers and they would come through for us,” said Phillips. “I knew they were great competitors as well, they have it inside of them to go out there and win a game. That’s what puts us where we are. We didn’t have to use him tonight, but we have a good kicker and I knew we could get atleast three.”
The Royals did not need to use their kicker as having the wind at their backs allowed them to throw the ball as well as run it, keeping the Bombers from being able to key in on one area.
“The wind was a factor in our offense for sure,” said Rundell. “I don’t like to make excuses, but throwing into the wind isn’t as fun as throwing with the wind.”
Rundell threw for 128 yards and ran for 89 while McCabe had 55 yards rushing to give the Royals a dual threat out of the back field. This had them moving the ball down the field for a 1 yard score by Rundell to pull Watertown-Mayer within three points. The Royals still needed a stop though, which was a tough ask considering the Bombers marched down the field at 6 yards a play for nearly 400 yards of offense thus far.
“Rather than running the wishbone like some other teams in our district, they run the ‘T’ and they got four good ball carriers over there,” said Phillips. “They do a good job of being deceptive of who had the football and it was tough for our kids. But our kids battled and kept grinding.”
The upside to the ‘T’ offense is that when things are going well, it’s tough to stop. But when the defense gets you behind the chains, it’s hard to regroup. So when the Royals’ defense made stops, those handful of plays were way more meaningful than dozens of 6 yard runs, such as a tackle for loss that forced the almost-exclusively running team to pass, leading to Burau’s interception.
“[The defense] played great,” said Rundell. “From the sideline, I couldn’t tell who had the ball, but the defense figured it out and they just started tackling everybody. One of them has to have the ball. They had some big stops in the second half.”
The defense got the stop needed to give the offense a chance to take the lead, and Rundell made it count.
“Albert just told me to go deep and he was going to throw it to me,” Wyatt said about the conversation pre-snap.
With the ball at midfield, Rundell went for the home run ball. Over the course of the game, he noticed what could be a game-changer.
“We had been running those plays a couple of times and I just hadn’t hit Wyatt yet,” Rundell said. “That time I just told myself I had to give him a chance.”
To the surprise of everyone, Rundell hit McCabe over the top for a 51 yard touchdown. The defense was expecting the short throw, and when McCabe put on the burners, catching the defensive backs flat-footed, he ended up catching the deep ball on the way to the game-winning score.
“It’s funny because they have been giving us the underneath routes all night so I told Albert when we called the play, ‘Just throw the out route, throw the 5 yard out. We’ll run the clock and take 5 yards at a time,’” Phillips said. “Instead he goes for the home run and it works out for us. That’s the kind of guys these guys are. They love to compete, they love to play and thats why we’re here.”
That backyard football mentality goes back to their elementary and middle school days at recess.
“I remember recess football was like the Super Bowl every week,” McCabe said. “We’ve been playing since I could remember. We’ve been playing together for a long time.”
After the go-ahead score, a forced fumble by the defense, recovered by Patrick Duske essentially ended the game, sending the Royals on to the semifinal round at US Bank Stadium against New London-Spicer Nov. 19.
“We told the guys before the game, not even talking about US Bank, we just want to go to practice next week, and now we get to do that,” said Phillips. “The fact that we get to play at US Bank is awesome, it will be a fantastic experience and I’m super excited for these guys.”
