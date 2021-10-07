That Watertown-Mayer volleyball team got a strong push from New London-Spicer Sept. 30, falling behind 2-1, but rallied in the last two sets to win 3-2 and remain unbeaten in conference play.
The two sides exchanged 25-20 wins in set one and two, but a 25-19 set three win by the Wildcats had the No. 4 ranked Royals facing a rare 2-1 deficit. Yet Watertown-Mayer rallied to win 25-19 in set four before taking the fifth-set tiebreaker 15-11 to move to 5-0 in Wright County Conference play.
The Royals were elevated by a versatile performance from Libby Burns and a strong showing at the net by Ashley Olson. Burns led the team with 21 kills while tallying 15 digs and two aces. In addition to 14 kills, Olson was a wall at the net with four solo blocks and eight block assists. That performance at the net led a Watertown-Mayer team that had 18 block assists – Arisa Intlekofer (3), Haley Baker (3), Natalie Ernhart (2), Alaina Burns (1) and Mallory Czinano (1). Solo blocks from Czinano and Baker put the team’s total at six.
Ernhart dished out 39 assists, Kate Thibault tallied five, Alaina Burns added three, Gabby Dulas recorded two and Czinano finished with one.
Alaina Burns had eight kills, Baker and Thibault had three each and Czinano added two.
Thibualt led the team in digs and was followed by Alaina Burns (16), Ernhart (16), Emily Burns (5), Czinano (4), Baker (3), Jada Kosmotka (2), Olson (2), Intlekofer (1), Dulas (1) and Audrey Tate (1).
Ernhart had three aces, Emily Burns had two and Thibault had one.
The victory came just a couple days after a sweep of Glencoe-Silver Lake (25-18, 25-20, 25-17).
Dulas dished out 30 of the team’s 33 assists (two from Alaina Burns and one from Libby Burns), with Olson leading at the net with 10 kills. Libby Burns had nine kills, Alaina Burns had five, Czinano and Thibault had three each, Baker had two and Tate had one.
Dulas also led the team with three aces, while Emily Burns and Kosmotka had one each.
Emily Burns led the team in digs with 12 and was followed by Alaina Burns (10), Libby Burns (8), Thibault (8), Dulas (5), Olson (5), Czinano (1), Baker (1) and Ashley Peterson (1).
Olson had one solo block in the win.
With the pair of wins, the Royals move to 18-4 on the season, boasting the only undefeated record in the WCC (5-0).
