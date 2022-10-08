The Watertown-Mayer football team’s offense was extremely efficient in their 31-21 win over Annandale Sept. 30, gaining more than 300 yards of offense while averaging just under 5 yards per play and converting on 4/6 third down attempts.
The Royals led by as much as 24 when Albert Rundell accounted for three touchdowns in the second half, turning a 10-7 halftime lead into a 31-7 game in favor of Watertown-Mayer. Rundell hit Wyatt McCabe and Michael Foley for 12 and 24 yard touchdowns, then sprinted the endzone from 36 yards out to put the Royals up 24 in the fourth quarter.
Another field goal by Ashton Hecksel looked like it would loom large in a close game, as he connected on a 24 yarder in the first half. Paired with a 5 yard pass from Rundell to Gannon Lee, Friday night’s contest looked like it would be close before the offensive explosion from Rundell in the second half.
Rundell completed 10 passes for 141 yards and three scores, while also eclipsing 100 yards on the ground with 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries (5.8 yards per carry). Wyatt McCabe also neared 100 yards on the ground, rushing 22 times for 73 yards.
Gannon Lee caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, Hecksel caught two passes for 40 yards, McCabe caught two passes for 14 yards and a score, Michael Foley caught one pass for 24 yards and a score, Ben Ragner caught one pass for 9 yards.
Keagan Brassington had three tackles in the win, Hecksel and Foley each had one, Steven Duske had one and an assisted tackle. Tallying assisted tackles were Nick Anderstrom (4), Rece Illies (2), Patrick Duske (1), Landon Meyer (1) and Joseph Meier (1).
Brassington and Hecksel each had one interception, while Patrick Duske had one fumble recovery.
The Royals move to 4-1 on the season and head to Litchfield Oct. 7.
