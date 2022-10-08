The Watertown-Mayer football team’s offense was extremely efficient in their 31-21 win over Annandale Sept. 30, gaining more than 300 yards of offense while averaging just under 5 yards per play and converting on 4/6 third down attempts.

The Royals led by as much as 24 when Albert Rundell accounted for three touchdowns in the second half, turning a 10-7 halftime lead into a 31-7 game in favor of Watertown-Mayer. Rundell hit Wyatt McCabe and Michael Foley for 12 and 24 yard touchdowns, then sprinted the endzone from 36 yards out to put the Royals up 24 in the fourth quarter.

