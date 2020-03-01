The Watertown-Mayer-Mound-Westonka had the tough task of replacing five gymnasts from their state team a year ago while competing with a roster of mostly underclassmen. Yet the Royals proved any doubters wrong when they went to the Class A State Tournament Feb. 21, taking third place.
“It’s so crazy, I’m so proud of the whole team,” said Ella Blinkhorn. “Coming into the season we had a lot people doubting that we would even go to state. So to come in here ranked fifth or sixth and to come out with third, it is such a good accomplishment because we did such a good job as a team today.”
The difference between second and fourth place was less than one point, so every routine mattered and every stuck landing was crucial. Second and third place get a trophy, fourth place does not.
“I wanted to get that big merchandise, but it was like a tenth [difference between spots],” said coach Steven Hangartner. “We talked that it was about tenths - stick dismounts. You take away two sticks and we finish fourth.”
And despite being a young team with many competing at state for the first time, the Royals did not fall to the pressure. The Royals got the crucial points to finish third with a 144.375, ahead of Mankato West’s 144.150 and behind champion Big Lake’s 146.825 and Perham’s 144.925.
“They care so much about each other,” said Hangartner. “Like I told them at the beginning, ‘No matter what happens, if things don’t go your way, everybody else has got to pick that person up. We have to come up with four scores.’ Ideally it would be nice to go 20/20 but we’ve got to have atleast 4/5 on every event. For like a Payton [Hecksel] to step up on vault - to tag in for Maggie [McCabe], because Maggie’s ankles were bothering her - for her to get an 8.8 and a 9.0, that was big because she wasn’t doing that in warmups.”
With the meet on the line, the Royals knew they had no room for error, needing to stick every routine on beam. They did exactly that on the last event of the competition.
“We finished on a great note,” Hangartner said. “I told the girls it’s going to be a battle, we need to finish the race . . . to go 5/5, they just had determination. They knew that if they were going to have a chance at anything, they had to nail that and it was really rewarding. They had a really good meet, left it all out on the floor. I’m just really pleased for them, really happy.”
Hecksel and Rosie Unglaub posted 8.675s to get the Royals started, then Blinkhorn scored a 9.175 and McCabe scored an 8.875. Anna Mielke then capped the meet with a 9.600, the highest beam score of the day to secure a trophy for the Royals.
“Finishing up on beam, especially because beam is obviously one of the hardest to stick, having all five of our competitors stick their beam routines was a great way to end it for us,” said Unglaub. “I’m really proud of the team and how well they did today.”
The Royals came into the season with high expectations and they achieved their goals.
“We knew this team was capable of doing that, but when we started the season we didn’t know what to expect from other teams and from ourselves, so this is crazy for us,” said Blinkhorn.
The gymnasts may not have quite believed they could finish this high at state when getting back to the gym after last season, though work ethic can be the great equalizer.
“I wouldn’t have believed [we would finish third at the beginning of the season],” said Unglaub. “If I would have believed it, I would have to believe that we would have had to work really, really hard for it and we did.”
And finishing third place with such a young team just means the Royals are ahead of schedule.
“It just shows how much room we have to grow and makes me wonder where we’ll be next year,” said Unglaub.
After all, the Royals did not get to where they are by waiting until the season to start to put in the work. The offseason is where the hard work starts.
“We know we have a lot of things we can still improve on,” said Hangartner. “We will get new skills for next year and just keep on building.”
Team scores
Floor - Blinkhorn (9.175), Unglaub (9.300), Maris Heun (9.150), McCabe (9.375), Mielke (8.725)
Vault – Hecksel (8.875), Gilbert (9.100), Unglaub (9.000), Singsank (9.050), Mielke (9.375)
Bars – McCabe (8.275), Blinkhorn (8.250), Anja Gilbert (8.375), Erin Singsank (8.700), Mielke (9.175)
Beam – Hecksel (8.675), Unglaub (8.675), Blinkhorn (9.175), McCabe (8.875), Mielke (9.600).
Individual tournament
Seven Royals returned for the second day of competition, competing in the individual tournament.
The Royals were strong on the floor exercise, posting all nines. Out of nearly 50 competitors, Unglaub was 14th, Mielke was 17th, McCabe was 19th and Heun was 21st.
Mielke and Singsank were also big on bars, placing eighth and 18th. Mielke had another top-20 finish on vault by taking 18th.
Mielke and McCabe both competed in the all around, scoring 36.875 and 34.075 to place 10th and 21st.
Vault – Mielke (9.425), Gilbert (8.925), McCabe (8.725), Unglaub (9.275)
Bars – McCabe (8.350), Singsank (8.775), Mielke (9.300)
Beam – Mielke (8.9375), Blinkhorn (8.800), McCabe (7.800)
Floor – Heun (9.150), Mielke (9.2125), Unglaub (9.250), McCabe (9.1625)
