The Watertown-Mayer track and field team competed at the Saint John’s Prep Co-Ed Invitational May 5, taking second place out of the five teams.
Mallory Czinano and Maggie McCabe led a strong showing for the girls, combining for six top-two finishes. Czinano led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 meters with a winning time of 13.76 seconds, followed by McCabe (14.11) and Ava Danielson (14.18). Czinano then won the 200 (28.56) with McCabe in second (29.13). McCabe won the triple jump by clearing 34 feet, 5 inches, while Czinano edged out Madelynn Onell in the shot put for second place (30-6), with Onell in third (30-4). Onell would get a win of her own in the discus with a throw of 100-1. Kira Frisbie and Ellie Phalen added a pair of second place finishes for the girls, with Frisbis taking second in the 400 (1:10.23) and Phalen taking second in the 300 hurdles (57.18).
The boys excelled in the throwing events, as Joe Meier led a 1-2-3-4 finish with a throw of 41-9, followed by Jason Fenske (38-0), Cole Lange (34-10) and Jackson Drahos (34-2). Fenske won the discus (93-04) and Dylan Smith took second in the 200 meters (24.56).
Mens Results
100 Meters
3 Dylan Smith 12.03
7 Joe Meier 12.95
10 Cole Lange 13.07
12 Roland Platzer 13.23
16 Nathan Behrens 13.89
18 Lincoln Schinze 14.11
200 Meters
2 Dylan Smith 24.56
6 Roland Platzer 26.85
7 Nathaniel Grimsley 27.21
8 Luke Jewison 27.64
11 Zach Hilgers 29.91
400 Meters
4 Aiden Pope 58.52
6 Roland Platzer 59.71
9 Nathaniel Grimsley 1:02.49
800 Meters
4 Caleb Barnhart 2:31.18
6 Lincoln Schinze 2:41.50
110m Hurdles - 39”
3 Wyatt Gabrelcik 21.73
300m Hurdles - 36”
4 Lonne Gilbert 55.69
7 Wyatt Gabrelcik 1:00.59
4x100 Relay
3 Watertown-Mayer 57.88
4x200 Relay
2 Watertown-Mayer 1:49.81
4x800 Relay
2 Watertown-Mayer 10:27.00
Shot Put - 12lb
1 Joe Meier 41-09.00
2 Jason Fenske 38-00.00
3 Cole Lange 34-10.00
4 Jackson Drahos 34-02.00
6 Brandon Kohls 29-10.00
Discus - 1.6kg
1 Jason Fenske 93-04
3 Jackson Drahos 87-05
4 Nicholas Lokken 78-03
6 Brandon Kohls 76-00
7 Joe Meier 75-09
High Jump
3 Wyatt Gabrelcik 4-10.00
Long Jump
3 Aiden Pope 17-00.00
9 Luke Jewison 15-03.00
11 Nathaniel Grimsley 15-00.00
Triple Jump
5 Lonne Gilbert 33-09.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
1 Mallory Czinano 13.76
2 Maggie McCabe 14.11
3 Ava Danielson 14.18
17 Kendyl Olson 16.64
200 Meters
1 Mallory Czinano 28.56
2 Maggie McCabe 29.13
4 Kira Frisbie 30.52
16 Emily Hanson 35.66
17 Sylvia Becker 36.60
400 Meters
2 Kira Frisbie 1:10.23
6 Annebelle Hubert 1:14.80
7 Hailey Rasmussen 1:16.48
9 Jadyn Aldrich 1:21.20
800 Meters
3 Bryn Domjahn 2:54.32
7 Kendyl Olson 3:08.43
10 Hope Berscheit 3:35.63
1600 Meters
7 Ava Rousseau 6:41.14
100m Hurdles - 33”
8 Ellie Phalen 20.94
9 Sophia Oscarson 22.26
13 Sylvia Becker 24.14
300m Hurdles - 30”
2 Ellie Phalen 57.18
8 Ava Rousseau 1:04.75
4x100 Relay
3 Watertown-Mayer 59.65
4x200 Relay
3 Watertown-Mayer 2:10.62
4x800 Relay
2 Watertown-Mayer 12:14.5
Shot Put - 4kg
2 Mallory Czinano 30-06.00
3 Madelynn Onell 30-04.00
13 Kira Frisbie 23-06.00
18 Emily Hanson 20-06.00
Discus - 1kg
1 Madelynn Onell 100-01
15 Emily Hanson 51-01
High Jump
6 Sophia Oscarson 4-06.00
Long Jump
4 Maggie McCabe 14-08.00
13 Sylvia Becker 11-04.00
14 Annebelle Hubert 11-03.00
Triple Jump
1 Maggie McCabe 34-05.00
5 Ava Danielson 29-03.50
9 Kendyl Olson 24-01.00
10 Jadyn Aldrich 23-08.00
