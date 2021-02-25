The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team lost some stellar players from last season as a talented senior class left the program. Yet the 2021 squad has refused to play the role of the young and inexperienced team, jumping out to a 7-3 record that has them boasting a QRF rating better than 100 other Class AA teams.
“Before the year I had a hard time laying out concrete goals and expectations for this group because we had so many fresh faces and with [COVID-19, we] didn’t have a traditional off-season,” said coach Kent Janikula. “I think that record is a great indicator of the improvement some of these players have made since last season as well as how the guys have gelled together on the court this season.”
That improvement showed in the Royals’ second matchup with Glencoe-Silver Lake, which took place last Friday. In the third game of the season, nearly a month ago, Watertown-Mayer lost by 28 points to the Panthers. Yet in Glencoe-Silver Lake’s home gym Feb. 19, the Royals led from start to finish in a 59-47 win.
“Our attention to detail and execution of the game plan was a key difference,” said Janikula. “In the first matchup, G-SL had their way with us on offense and we didn’t do a very good job of taking them out of their common offensive actions. G-SL likes to push tempo, so a big emphasis was to take away transition opportunities and the kids did a great job.”
Watertown-Mayer held the Panthers to just six points in transition and scored more points off of turnovers (14 to 11). And though Glencoe-Silver Lake’s top scorer dropped 26 points, no other Panther had more than six points, as the Royals’ defensive gameplan paid worked to perfection. Glencoe-Silver Lake put up 21 more shots, yet made three less shots than the Royals. Watertown-Mayer made 24 of 38 shots (63 percent) and Glencoe-Silver Lake made 21 of 59 (36 percent), including a 1/16 performance from beyond the arc.
“In the second game we did a good job of slowing down their complimentary players who hurt us in the first matchup,” said Janikula. “We also were extremely efficient on the offensive end and shot the ball well.”
John Mueller led the Royals with 23 points on 9/11 shooting and Albert Rundell netted both three point attempts on the way to a 4/4 shooting performance that had him scoring 11 points. Also scoring for the Royals was Will Hensel (9), Mitchell Burns (7), Justin Kind (4), Wyatt McCabe (4) and Sawyer Ritter (1).
Ritter led the team in assists with six, Rundell dished out five, Hensel had four, Mueller tallied three and McCabe finished with two.
Ritter and Rundell each had six rebounds, Mueller and Burns had four each and Hensel added three.
The Royals have won five of their last six, including the win against a Panther team that had defeated them earlier this season.
“While our ultimate goal is to peak come playoff time, we certainly are trending in the right direction,” said Janikula.
Watertown-Mayer 62 Dassel-Cokato 39
The Chargers held a slim lead throughout much of the first half, before the Royals rallied to take a 23-17 lead into the break, one they would not relinquish as they went on to win thanks to a second half that saw Watertown-Mayer outscore their opponents 39-22.
“We cleaned up our play on the offensive end,” said Janikula. “We came out a little tense in the first half and turned it over too many times. In the second half we had better possessions and got some outside shots to fall.”
The Royals netted six three-pointers while shooting 50 percent from inside the arc. The three point shots complimented strong play inside, as Watertown-Mayer won the rebounding battle 50-29 and scored 34 points in the paint compared to 22 from the Chargers.
Rundell (15), Mueller (14) and Burns (12) each reached double-figures in scoring with Hensel close behind at eight. Also scoring was Ritter (6), Alex Parker (3), Dayvin Schroeder (2), TayVaire Davis (1) and Justin Kind (1).
Rundell picked up a double-double with 13 rebounds and was followed in the rebounding effort by Kind (6), Burns (6), Mueller (6), Ritter (6), Hensel (5), Schroeder (2), Davis (1), Parker (1), Elliott Maas (1) and Braeden Hoover (1).
Burns led the team in assists with four, while Hensel and Rundell both had two. Davis, Ritter, Mueller and Kind each had one.
