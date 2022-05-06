The Watertown-Mayer baseball team is off to a hot start despite the miserable weather, racing out of the gates with a 6-0 record, winning all four contests last week.
“We’ve played well but we’re still finding ourselves,” said coach Ryan Trucke. “We’ve played really well defensively and our pitching is great. I was concerned with our pitching coming into the year, but it looks like we have a lot of depth there.”
Despite the weather, the Royals have been practicing outside as much as they can, with Trucke crediting his northern Minnesota roots with trying to be on the field as long as it is not raining, meaning the Watertown-Mayer baseball team has been outside in cold weather gear for most of the Spring. Practice outside of the gym could be the difference leading to their hot start, as Trucke said the defensive effort has carried them through the first stretch of the season, but he also said the players are ready to ditch the long underwear and winter hats whenever the sun decides to make an appearance this Spring.
Watertown-Mayer 5 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
With Albert Rundell dealing on the mound, the Royals only needed one scoring effort to earn the win April 26, and they made the most of their lone rally, putting up five runs in the third. Tyler Berscheit walked, then Ben Trucke and Rundell both singled to load the bases, then four consecutive singles by Logan Bullock, Connor Donovan, Rylan Maas and Jaren Vogt led to five runs crossing the board. That was all they needed as Rundell shut out Lakers in seven scoreless innings, striking out seven with just five hits allowed.
Watertown-Mayer vs. New London-Spicer
The Royals never trailed during the April 28 doubleheader, defeating the Wildcats 10-1 and 5-3.
In game one, the Royals tallied 10 runs on 12 hits while they limited the ‘Cats to one run on two hits.
Rundell led the team with four hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Ben Trucke had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Vogt got on base three times with two hits and a walk, scoring three runs. Nick Anderstrom had two hits, Maas had a hit and an RBI, Bullock had an RBI and Michael Foley had a run scored off one hit.
Bullock pitched five hitless innings with five strikeouts, while Vogt pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
The defense in game two helped carry the Royals to another win, as Foley and Ben Trucke allowed just three hits in six combined innings. Anderstrom had two hits and an RBI, while Rece Illies and Vogt both had a hit and RBI. Foley drove in one run, while Maas, Donovan, Ashton Hecksel and Rundell each scored one run.
Watertown-Mayer 7 Norwood Young America 4
After giving up five runs in the first two innings, the Raiders settled in against the Royals April 29 to keep Watertown-Mayer off the board for the next four innings to draw within one run, but the Royals capitalized on a pair of errors to clinch the win in the seventh inning.
Anderstrom batted in a pair of runs on a bases loaded single in the first, then Ben Trucke and Bullock batted in two more runs with a double steal leading to a third run in the second inning to put the Royals up 5-1 before the Raiders settled in and closed the gap to just one run.
With the game close in the seventh, Watertown-Mayer got some cushion when Maas hit an RBI single and Donovan put the ball in play, leading to an error scoring a run to put the lead at three.
Maas and Hecksel both had two hits, while Rundell, Bullock, Anderstrom and Ben Trucke each had a hit. Anderstrom had two RBIs, while Ben Trucke, Bullock and Maas each had one.
Berscheit earned the win in 2 1/3 innings with just one it allowed, while Hecksel earned the save in 1 2/3 innings of relief, with no hits allowed.
