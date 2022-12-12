The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team is off to a good start, defeating Mound Westonka 64-30 and Belle Plaine 75-60 in the first week of play.

“We came out and played pretty well [against Mound Westonka], we’re a little bit inconsistent right now but that’s just the way it is at the start of the season,” said coach John Rosholt. “Belle Plaine we had some ups and downs, we were down 23-11 and rallied back to take a 41-30 lead at halftime, so we had a good run to end the half. That game was basically a lot of runs - they took a good run at us in the second half and we fought them off a little bit, they came back 41-38 and made it a three point game right out of the half and then we fought them off and stretched the lead.”

