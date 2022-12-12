The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team is off to a good start, defeating Mound Westonka 64-30 and Belle Plaine 75-60 in the first week of play.
“We came out and played pretty well [against Mound Westonka], we’re a little bit inconsistent right now but that’s just the way it is at the start of the season,” said coach John Rosholt. “Belle Plaine we had some ups and downs, we were down 23-11 and rallied back to take a 41-30 lead at halftime, so we had a good run to end the half. That game was basically a lot of runs - they took a good run at us in the second half and we fought them off a little bit, they came back 41-38 and made it a three point game right out of the half and then we fought them off and stretched the lead.”
The hot start can be attributed to good team basketball.
“We’re playing good team ball,” said Rohsolt. “We’ve got some little things we need to work on, but I like the looks of it so far. We’re sharing the basketball and when we share the basketball, things go well. We’ve got a ways to go, a little bit defensively as a team, but we’re working on that and actually every aspect of the game we’re getting better at. Theses kids are a high IQ basketball team and they learn ahead, so I think they’ve learned quite a bit these first two games.”
A good start is encouraging as the Royals face a tough schedule with the Wright County Conference again featuring numerous talented teams.
“A tough conference with good basketball,” Rosholt said of the WCC. “Just like the football season which just got over - there’s always been good football in the Wright County Conference and basketball is the same way. It’s going to be a very competitive conference, no doubt about it.”
And things don’t get any easier come playoff time, as the section features some of the top teams in the state.
“In the section you’re looking at two teams that are top five in the state, you’re looking at Providence Academy who is probably the No. 1 ranked team in the state, and you’ve got Holy Family who has got to be in the top five if not close to the top five, those are the top two teams in the section,” said Rosholt. “We’ve got Annandale in our section, Maranatha in our section, so it’s an extremely strong section.”
It is a long season, but early indicators show good things ahead for the Royals.
“Right now they are playing really well together and I like to see that,” said Rosholt. “Thats something right now they are doing quite well. Sometimes it takes a season to get there, but right now they are playing together as a team, sharing the ball, so I think that’s the biggest thing right now.”
And the play off the bench has been very encouraging through two games.
“Both the Belle Plaine game and the Mound Westonka game we’ve got the starting five that goes on the floor and we played at least nine deep on Saturday and there was not a drop off, so our bench is playing extremely well right now,” said Rosholt. “There’s a lot of balance in our players one through nine right now, so I’m really happy with the play of our bench and the kids coming off our bench.”
The Royals had nine players score in the win over the Tigers, led by Lyndsey Penegor’s 24. Eleanor Rundell had 18 and Mallory Czinano had 14. Mercedes Burmeister scored seven and Madelynn Onell added four, while Kira Frisbie, Haley Baker, Amanda Derner and Julia Otto each scored two points.
