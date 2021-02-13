The Watertown-Mayer wrestling team is in the midst of a remarkable season, having defeated a series of teams ranked in both Class AA and AAA, and with their most recent victory over Hutchinson Friday night, the Royals moved to 12-0 on the year with another section win.
“All gas no breaks,” said Hunter Stein. “We’ve been working our butts off at practice everyday, improving and making sure they know what we’re here for and we mean business when we step on the mat.”
When the Tigers of Hutchinson came to town Friday night, the Royals got the dual started in a big way, getting an early lead on the reigning Section 2AA champs. Sporting the initials JP to honor Jerry Peterson, Watertown-Mayer came out ready and had the Tigers on their heels. Parker Jackson wrestled a great match at 106 pounds, keeping it to a 2-0 loss. At 113 Eli Hamberger had one of his best matches of the year winning a 4-0 decision, and at 120 Aaron Bury won a dominating 15-3 major.
“When you can put your little guys out there like that, that just sets the tone for the rest of the match,” said coach Bill McDonald.
And while the next four of the next seven matches went in favor of the Tigers, the Royals found themselves ahead thanks to crucial points in both victory and defeat. In four losses, the Royals gave up only three bonus points, while in three victories, Watertown-Mayer got all nine possible bonus points.
“Bonus points are huge, as an example, at Owatonna this year, we got two pins down the stretch and that eventually gave us the win over the No. 7 ranked team in AAA,” said Jackson Drahos. “And when we don’t give up pins, its really big. Maybe one pin doesn’t seem like a lot, but in close duals, three points can determine the dual.”
So while the two sides had both won five matches with four remaining, the Royals were up by seven points thanks to the major decision win from Brury (+1), a forfeit to the No. 1 ranked Austin Gabbert (+3), and pins by Bryce Burkett and Patrick Duske (+6). Conversely, the Tigers won three matches without earning any bonus points and earned three total in the two other victories, finding themselves behind 25-18.
“We knew that as long as we didn’t give up big bonus points, we would be fine,” said coach Kurt Becker. “They had some good kids where we went in as underdogs, and they did a good job not giving up pins. That was huge and kept them at a distance.”
This lead allowed the upperweights of Watertown-Mayer to have the advantage, knowing that a win would be a crushing blow, while a loss without any bonus points would be almost the same.
“It’s an opportunity to really show what you’re made of,” said Stein. “Everyone is looking at you to win and not give up bonus points, so you’ve got to be a leader, make sure that they don’t get those bonus points.”
“You go out there knowing what you can and can’t do,” added Jason Fenske.
Ehen Jackson Drahos went out at 182 and got a pin, the Royals had a 16 point lead with only 18 points left, seemingly clinching the dual. The Tigers would almost need to get three pins in the final matches to win, so even though Ashton Congdon lost a close battle between ranked wrestlers, the fact that he did not give up any bonus points clinched the win for Watertown-Mayer.
“Sometimes its a win to give up a tech fall, sometimes its a win to give up a major instead of a tech fall, so that becomes the battle,” said McDonald.
Though the dual was clinched, the Royals weren’t happy with just a win, they wanted to finish strong. They did exactly that as Stein won 6-2 and Fenske pinned his opponent 13 seconds into the match.
“[We finished] with a lot of energy and made sure we put them away and made sure they knew who we were,” said Stein.
With yet another section team down and another team ranked or in the lean and mean rankings, the Royals are 12-0 on the year and feeling pretty good. They started the year unranked, but now are No. 7 with four ranked wrestlers (Jonah Hamberger, Gabbert, Congdon and Tanner Burmeister). While the wins didn’t come until January, the effort started way back in the Summer months.
“It really started in the summer, all the guys putting in the extra time,” said Fenske. “I knew we had a good group of guys here and I’m really happy how this season has turned out.”
The Royals are starting to draw attention with their wins, but they all agreed that the work is far from done.
“The kids are working hard and they are not taking it for granted, which is important,” said Becker. “They are working hard every day in practice. They know that the season is a long season and we’re going to have to beat these teams at the end of the season. We’re going to have to improve everyday, but it’s nice to see they’re getting that recognition.”
