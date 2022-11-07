When taking over the Watertown-Mayer football program years ago, it was a tough situation that coach Andrew Phillips was facing. The Royals were in the midst of what would be a 27 game losing streak and the number of players was so low there was talk about forming a co-op with another school just to keep football a viable option. Now, 5 years later, the group that entered the football program with Phillips at the same time is reaping the rewards of their hard work, as the Royals are heading to the Class 2AAA Championship with a 9-1 record.
“It’s unbelievable when you think about it,” said Phillips. “These kids who are seniors, were eighth graders back them. I remember a Spring meeting with them saying how we need them to come along and we were going to take our lumps, but if they stayed with the program, they’d get to where they want to go. They’ve achieved what they want so far, but they’re not done yet.”
The Royals went 0-9 two years in a row, then earned two wins during the Covid shortened season to break the state’s longest losing streak at the time (27 games). Through those 3 years, the Royals were 2-22. In the last 2 years, they have won 16 games compared to just four losses.
“For 3 years they saw us get two wins, and they could go, ‘Do we really want to be a part of this?’” Phillips said. “It says a lot about who they are [sticking around after those seasons], because we’ve got 18 of them out here, which is the biggest class we’ve had since I’ve been here. It says how much they work and how much they believe in themselves. Their dedication is unmatched.”
The players that have worn the Watertown-Mayer jersey over this period have bet on themselves and won, ignoring the records and losses and focusing on themselves.
“[We have come] a long ways and I think it starts from a young age,” Wyatt McCabe said. “Getting after it, being competitive, staying with this group of guys - coach Phillips has been teaching us BFW – Build From Within – and we’ve done it with the guys that we’ve been playing with since third and fourth grade, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
Watertown-Mayer entered the postseason with a 7-1 record and had spent much of the season ranked in the top 10 teams in Class AAA despite starting their careers winless.
“We’ve come so far since we were freshmen,” said Albert Rundell. “We knew we could be good and we put in the work these past few years. It feels great to be playing well right now.”
The Royals then went on to earn lopsided wins in their first two playoff matchups as the No. 2 seed, earning a spot in the Section 2AAA Championship game in a rematch with No. 1 seed Dassel-Cokato Nov. 4 in Buffalo.
“We’re peaking at just right time,” said Rundell. “Playoff season is here and we’re just trying to go 1-0 each time.”
Watertown-Mayer 49 Holy Family 16
In what was again a display of a complete team effort, as there was little Holy Family could do to stop a Watertown-Mayer football team that excels in the pass game, the run game, defense and special teams.
“They were trying to stop the run early, so we passed the ball and they had to adjust, then we start running the ball,” said McCabe. “So having that depth at every position lets us be balanced. Then on defense we have linemen, linebackers, corners, all the different guys who can go in. We had a few guys out this game and it’s awesome having that next man up mentality.”
Quarterback Albert Rundell and running back Wyatt McCabe accounted for almost the same amount of yards and touchdowns as Rundell had 156 yards passing and four scores, while McCabe ran for 151 and three TDs; the defense held the Fire to 33 yards rushing while forcing three turnovers and Ashton Hecksel was 7/7 on PATs while tallying almost 400 yards on kickoff attempts.
“We’re just a complete team and we’re just peaking at the right time,” Rundell said. “Our defense is playing amazing. They’re doing great out there.”
Rundell’s favorite target was Gannon Lee, who caught five passes for 130 and three scores with a long of 55 yards. Hecksel had two catches for 12 yards and a score, while Steven Duske had a 14 yard catch. Rundell also had 43 yards rushing on four carries.
McCabe ran 19 times for 151 yards and three scores, putting him well over 1,000 yards despite missing the first game with a torn labrum suffered in the Spring.
Rece Illies and Landon Meyer each had an interception, while Will Otto had a fumble recovery.
Keagan Brassington had four tackles, Illies had three and four assists, Deacon O’Brien had two and two, Otto had two and one, Steven Duske had one and two, Lee had one and three, Hecksel had one, Nick Anderstrom had one and four, Nathaniel Grimsley had one, Paige Kosmatka had one, Brett Lee had one, Meyer had one, Nathan Behrens had one assist, Michael Foley had four assists, Patrick Duske had two assists and Joseph Meier had one assist.
With the win, Watertown-Mayer moved on to the semifinal round where they faced Providence Academy Oct. 29.
Watertown-Mayer 44 Providence Academy 7
The Royals defeated Providence Academy 44-7, with quarterback and running back duo Albert Rundell and Wyatt McCabe accounting for all six touchdowns.
“It changes our whole offense,” Rundell said of McCabe returning to the lineup after a Springtime injury. “Wyatt is such a good running back, but he can’t do it without our offensive lineman. The combination of our offensive linemen and Wyatt, I dont know if anyone can stop it. [Our offensive attack is] very complete - we feel great going into every week having a complete attack. We can run the ball or throw the ball.”
The Royals outgained the Lions 376 to 164 with 247 yards rushing – McCabe ran 16 times for 185 yards and two scores, Rundell ran seven times for 30 yards and two scores, Foley had 14 yards, Duske had 13, O’Brien had 4 and Lee had one.
Rundell completed eight passes for 129 yards and two scores with Lee catching four passes for 74 yards. McCabe had a 3 yard touchdown catch, Behrens had one catch for 23 yards, Hecksel had one for 22 and Foley had one for 7.
Anderstrom led the team in tackles with seven, while Foley and Brassington each had three. Anderstrom and Burmeister each had a sack in the win, while Thurston and Hecksel each forced a fumble and Foley had an interception.
No. 2 seed Watertown-Mayer moves on to face No. 1 Dassel-Cokato, who just edged out Litchfield Saturday with a 14-7 win. The two sides met a month ago, with the Royals earning a lead heading into the fourth quarter before the Chargers went on to win 35-25.
The two sides are set to battle Nov. 4 in Buffalo, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
