When taking over the Watertown-Mayer football program years ago, it was a tough situation that coach Andrew Phillips was facing. The Royals were in the midst of what would be a 27 game losing streak and the number of players was so low there was talk about forming a co-op with another school just to keep football a viable option. Now, 5 years later, the group that entered the football program with Phillips at the same time is reaping the rewards of their hard work, as the Royals are heading to the Class 2AAA Championship with a 9-1 record.

“It’s unbelievable when you think about it,” said Phillips. “These kids who are seniors, were eighth graders back them. I remember a Spring meeting with them saying how we need them to come along and we were going to take our lumps, but if they stayed with the program, they’d get to where they want to go. They’ve achieved what they want so far, but they’re not done yet.”

