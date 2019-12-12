The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team got a big boost to start the 2019-20 season, defeating the No. 11 ranked Crusaders of Mayer Lutheran 41-32.
“We’re amped up, got our first win of the season, we haven’t beaten Mayer Lutheran in 2 years, so everyone in the locker room is fired up,” said Will McBee. “Beating a crosstown rival like that, I can’t really describe it.”
The opening moments were deceptive as the two sides traded three-pointers on their first possessions, as the game devolved into a defensive battle.
“It was a scratch and claw game, low scoring, defensive, just stick to the game plan and get it done,” said Patrick Anderson.
In the defensive battle, McBee’s work in the post was crucial early on. The senior post player scored 10 points in the first half to give the Royals an 11 point lead at one point. McBee rebounded from a four-point output in the opener to score a game-high 14 points to go with eight rebounds.
“He worked, he worked hard,” Anderson said. “Coming out of the Holy Family game, it was a tough one for him, but he stayed true to his game and he worked hard.”
His play in the post also opened up opportunities on the perimeter.
“He was huge for us, even sometimes when we got inside, he wasn’t scoring but he was creating chances for others,” said coach Kent Janikula.
Anderson and Cale Wabbe took advantage of those opportunities opening up, scoring 13 and eight points.
“They shot the ball well,” McBee said. “We needed some good guard play with Sam Ragner out, but they stepped up big.”
Anderson was able to get to the rim for layups and tallied six points at the free throw line, while Wabbe hit a pair of key three-pointers.
“I commend Cale Wabbe, he had a huge night for us the other night,” Janikula said of Wabbe’s 21 point, four three-pointer night at Holy Family. “He’s a program kid, because as a ninth grader, he didn’t play much, and he’s slowly got more and more time and he’s an example of a great program player at Watertown.”
The defense worked hard to keep a potent offense off the board while players like Ethan Tang and John Mueller limited the second-chance opportunities with 13 and eight rebounds respectively.
“We worked the ball in and out and changed up our looks on defense - thats why we held them to 32 points,” McBee said.
And while the Crusaders clawed back to within three points in the second half, the Royals closed out the game with a 9-3 run, mostly getting points at the free throw line to win 41-32.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game regardless, but with Ragner out, it would be a tall task,” Janikula said. “I think it was just a really awesome thing to see all these guys rally around each other and just play hard, because it was not a pretty game, but we outlasted them.”
Watertown-Mayer 57 Holy Family 62
The Fire of Holy Family Catholic managed to get some separation early in the second half, adding to their 36-28 halftime lead, and while the Royals managed to come back and tie the game, the Fire ultimately prevailed 62-57.
The Royals got a strong shooting performance but could not overcome the Fire’s work inside. Watertown-Mayer shot 8/18 from beyond the arc (44.4 percent) and 14/17 at the free throw line (82.4 percent), but Holy Family had 18 more points inside and five more offensive boards to earn the win.
Wabbe led the Royals with 21 points, shooting 50 percent from the perimeter (4/8) and 100 percent from the line (7/7).
Mueller had 10 points (5/6) and Ethan Tang tallied nine to go along with five rebounds and seven deflections.
The Royals head to Providence Academy Dec. 12 and Howard-Lake-Waverly-Winsted Dec.14 before returning home Dec. 17 and Dec. 20 to take on Hutchinson and Maple Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.