The Watertown-Mayer softball team ended the regular season on a five-game win streak to finish with a 12-7 record and earn a home playoff game, ending the year in the top half of the Wright County West Conference standings. This run to end the season included a trio of runs last week, as the Royals defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 2-0, then Litchfield 1-0 and 13-3.
In the 2-0 win to start the week, the Royals managed just two runs on nine hits, but did not need much offense as Abby Otterness struck out 14 in seven innings with just two hits and one walk in a shutout win. Otterness helped her effort on the mound with three hits and an RBI, while Payton Hecksel had on hit and one RBI. Jada Kosmatka delivered in the lead-off spot, scoring twice on two hits, while Izzy Neaton had two hits and a double and Hailey Sinnnen also had one hit.
Otterness was again in shutdown mode when taking on Litchfield in game one of a doubleheader, picking up another shutout win in seven innings with 12 strikeouts and four hits compared to just one walk. She also drove in the winning run when plating Hecksel in the sixth inning to give the Royals a 1-0 win. Otterness, Hecksel, Gabby Dulas and Macey Hess each had a hit in the win.
In the second game, the Royals’ opposition finally found a way to score against Otterness, tallying just three runs on five hits, but Otterness and the Royals offense were too much to handle as Watertown-Mayer ran away with a 13-3 win in six innings.
Otterness had two doubles and a homerun to drive in five runs, while Dulas had two hits with a double and two RBIs, and Kosmatka had two hits with a triple and an RBI. Hecksel had two hits and an RBI, Ella Guetzkow had two RBIs and Hess had a pair of hits.
The Royals earned the No. 7 seed to host No. 10 Providence Academy May 23.
by James Stittpatriotsports@apgecm.com
