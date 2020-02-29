The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team split their final two games of the season, falling 56-51 to Litchfield before bouncing back with a 65-44 win over Annandale. The Royals finish the regular season with a 19-7 record and a No. 2 seed for the Section 5AA Tournament.
The Royals host No. 15 Dassel-Cokato Feb. 27, with the winner moving on to face either No. 7 Minneapolis North or No. 10 Maranatha Feb. 29 at St. Michael-Albertville (4 p.m.). The semifinal round is scheduled for March 4 at STMA (7:30 p.m.) and the championship is March 6 at St. Cloud State University (6 p.m.). The other top seeds are No. 1 Providence Academy, No. 3 Rockford and No. 4 Blake. The Royals are taking it one game at a time however.
“You work all season to get a No. 2 seed, and then you get a good conference team in the first round,” coach John Rosholt said. “Going against Dassel-Cokato, that’s a good team. I don’t fell like we were rewarded, facing such a tough opponent.”
Watertown-Mayer 51 Litchfield 56
The Royals could not get much going at Litchfield Feb. 18, scoring only 18 points in the first half.
“Litchfield was ready for us,” Rosholt said. “We struggled to score and I think we had one free throw in the first half.”
And while the Royals kept close to the Dragons, always within a few scores, they could not cut into the deficit as Litchfield went 22/26 at the free throw line (85 percent).
“They got to the line more than we did and knocked them down,” said Rosholt. “We intentionally put them on the line and did not miss.”
Watertown-Mayer had 22 offensive rebounds compared to 11 from the Dragons, but those extra chances did not turn into extra points, with the Royals attempting 24 more shots but only three more makes.
Libby Heilman had a strong performance for the Royals, grabbing 13 rebounds (9 offensive), dishing out a team-high five assists and scoring nine points. Carly Killian tallied 11 points with four rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Maggie Czinano led the team in scoring with 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Mercedes Burmeister scored nine and Shelby Mueller had seven boards with five points.
Watertown-Mayer 65 Annandale 44
The Royals steadily pulled away from the Cardinals Feb. 21 to end the season with a win, downing the conference foe by turning a seven-point halftime lead into a 21 point margin.
“That was good medicine for us to bounce back,” said Rosholt.
Holding Annandale to 44 points, the Royals defense not only clamped down on their opponents, but provided a spark to their offense.
“It was a good effort on defense, it was a our best team defensive performance,” Rosholt said. “If we can get on the same page defensively, the offense takes care of itself. I don’t think we rank much half court offense.”
When the Royals get a stop, they can get out in space for easy baskets. While that has helped them reach nearly 20 wins this season, the playoffs start to see the pace of the game change.
“We have some athletes that can get out and run,” Rosholt said. “The problem is that deeper in the postseason it becomes a half court game.”
And with the win, the Royals also got to showcase their bench, rewarding the supportive players with more playing time. 15 players played in the game and the quality of play did not suffer when the starters went down.
“Our bench was really strong, I don’t think we stepped down,” said Rosholt. “They cheer you on whether they are on the court or off, and that is a big part of [our success].”
Czinano, Burmeister and Killian reached double figures with 23, 14 and 13 points respectively, while Heilman added eight. Heilman was again the lead rebounder with 10, while Czinano and Burmeister both had eight, Ella Foley and Killian each had six. Heilman led the team in assists with five.
