The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team got a monster game from Maggie Czinano Dec. 3 when they defeated a Holy Family Catholic team that is coming off of an appearance at state, as Czinano tallied 27 points in the 59-55 win. The junior shot 55 percent from the field and netted a pair of three pointers to go along with 11 rebounds, three steals and a block.
The Fire earned the first lead of the game before the Royals took the lead midway through the first half and never relinquished it. Watertown-Mayer’s 28-22 lead at the break ballooned in the second half as the Royals stifled the Holy Family offense for the first portion of the second half. Though the Fire ultimately got back on track, the Royals held on to win in the final moments of the game.
Mercedes Burmeister tallied seven point and six rebounds off the bench to boost the Royals, while Libby Heilman had eight points, a pair of steals and a block.
Megan Barnhart and Carly Killian both had six points, with Killian and Bella Barden accounting for 11 rebounds and six steals. Killian also had a pair of blocks in a strong defensive effort.
The rebounding battle was close with the Fire hauling in 46 and the Royals grabbing 42, but the big difference was seven more shots made from the field by Watertown-Mayer (23 to 16).
Against the No. 10 ranked Crusaders of Mayer Lutheran, the Royals went back-and-forth in a grind-it-out game that saw little separate the two sides until the end.
The lead changed hands several times through the course of the first half, with the Crusaders earning a 25-22 lead at the break. Then in the second half, the game was within one possession until the final 9 minutes, when the Crusaders slowly started to pull away.
The Royals outshot the Crusaders from inside the arc - 44.4 percent to 34.8 percent, but the big difference was at the free throw line. Watertown-Mayer netted only four free throws on 11 attempts compared to 21 makes from the Crusaders on 36 attempts. Most statistical categories were similar for the two sides, with the free throws being the difference in the game.
Killian led the team with 11 points while Burmeister had nine, Czinano and Heilman each had eight. Barnhart added six to go with a team-high five assists.
Czinano led the team with 14 rebounds and Burmeister had seven. The duo also led the team in steals with four and three respectively.
The Royals go on the road for their next four games – Dec. 10 at Maple Lake, Dec. 12 at Blake, Dec. 14 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Dec. 17 at Maranatha before returning home to host Minneapolis Henry Dec. 19 to close out 2019.
