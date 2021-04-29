After an explosive start to the season in week one that saw 21 runs cross the plate in three games, the Watertown-Mayer baseball team put eight more runs on the board in their first game of the second week of the season, defeating Dassel-Cokato 8-0.
Watertown-Mayer scored early and often, starting the game with three runs in the first inning. Wyatt McCabe singled in the lead-off spot, then stole second and reached third on a passed ball, leading to a sacrifice fly from Albert Rundell that plated the first runner of the game. Ben Trucke then singled and Rundell scored on a steal of home plate before an RBI from Nick Anderstrom put the score at 3-0.
In the second inning, Elliott Maas singled and scored off the bat of Donovan to give Watertown-Mayer one more run.
In the third, Tanner Burmeister walked and Rece Illies doubled, which led to runs when Maas singled and an error from the Chargers put Dassel-Cokato down 6-0.
Burmeister then plated Trucke on a double in the fourth and Rundell scored McCabe on a sacrifice after McCabe and Michael Foley both singled to start the sixth.
McCabe struck out five while shutting out the Chargers for six innings to pick up the win. Logan Bullock fanned two batters in one inning of relief to aid the Royals’ win. Watertown-Mayer also had no errors in the victory.
McCabe, Trucke and Maas each had two hits to lead the Royals, while Burmeister, Anderstrom, Foley, Illies and Andrew Moynagh each had one. Earning one RBI in the win was Rundell, Burmeister, Anderstrom and Maas. McCabe stole three bases, while Burmeister, Moynagh and Rundell each had one.
Unfortunately for the Royals, they ran into a hot Litchfield team that had caught fire after their only loss of the season, as the No. 9 ranked Dragons defeated Watertown-Mayer 6-0 on Thursday. Except for the one loss, Litchfield has outscored opponents 24-4.
McCabe, Rundell and Donovan each had a hit, while Rundell drew two walks and Trucke, Burmeister and Anderstrom each drew one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.